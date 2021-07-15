Sisi Yemmie, Tosin Olaseinde, Olusegun Adeniyi, to share tips on wealth creation for under 30s today

The Clubhouse session will provide young Nigerians with the skills and information they need to create, build and manage their wealth. This session will be moderated by Tosin Olaseinde, Founder, Money Africa. She will speak on financial literacy alongside Olusegun Adeniyi, Chief Digital Officer, Wema Bank and Yemisi Odusanya popularly known as Sisi Yemmie, a Vlogger and Content Creator.

At this virtual event, the industry experts will further educate participants on key areas in general finance management. Olusegun Adeniyi, Chief Digital Officer, Wema Bank who has over 20 years of industry experience will speak on ‘How Young Nigerians Can Use Tech to Generate Wealth’ while Yemisi Odusanya (Sisi Yemmie) will discuss ‘How Young Entrepreneurs Can Leverage their Realities to Build Ventures.’

Funmilayo Falola, Head, Marketing, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Wema Bank commented on the bank’s decision to host the Clubhouse session. “As part of our commitment to continually support young Nigerians in their endeavours, we have decided to host this Clubhouse session.

Pulse Nigeria

"As a brand, ALAT by Wema strongly believes in the need to invest in young Nigerians who will in due time become seasoned professionals and experts in their respective fields. We are supporting them with capacity building initiatives, programmes and other activities that will empower them,” she said.

ALAT by Wema has continually shown support for young Nigerians across the country through various youth-friendly initiatives including a partnership with SociaLiga and the ALAT Food Challenge campaign amongst a few.

The brand has also won numerous awards such as the Best Digital Bank and Best Mobile App in Nigeria at the 2017 World Finance Awards; Best Digital Bank in Africa at the 2018 Asian Banker Awards, amongst many others.

Click here to attend the Clubhouse session by 4:00 pm on Thursday, July 15, 2021.