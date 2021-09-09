RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Save and Win Palli Promo: 50 lucky Union Bank customers just got richer!!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Another 50 Union Bank customers have won a total of N5 million in the second Save and Win Palli promo draw that held on Monday, August 30th 2021.

Save and Win Palli Promo: 50 lucky Union Bank customers just got richer!!
Save and Win Palli Promo: 50 lucky Union Bank customers just got richer!!

This follows the initial draw which held last month, where the first set of 50 lucky customers also won N100,000 each.

Recommended articles
Save and Win Palli Promo: 50 lucky Union Bank customers just got richer!!
Save and Win Palli Promo: 50 lucky Union Bank customers just got richer!! Pulse Nigeria

Congratulations to all the winners!

Watch out for the quarterly draws where two lucky customer will go home with N1 million each, and the grand finale draw where one lucky customer will cart away N5 million!

Union Bank’s Save and Win Palli Promo is a nationwide campaign to give away a whopping N55 Million to new and existing customers, as a way of offering Nigerians relief (a.k.a ‘palliative’) from the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Promo is on until the end of December 2021, so there’s time for you to participate and win!

If you are an existing Union Bank customer, save a minimum of N10,000 monthly and stand a chance to win amazing cash rewards and prizes. Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts, or walk into any Union Bank branch.

To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or also visit any of Union Bank’s branches across the country.

For more updates on the Save and Win Palli promo, follow Union Bank on Facebook, and Instagram.

#FeaturebyUnionBank

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Save and Win Palli Promo: 50 lucky Union Bank customers just got richer!!

30 best sites to buy Twitter followers that are real & active

CBN tasks banks, others on bulk payment breakdown

Farmers Markets increase access to fresh, nutritious food for the rich and poor

Bitzlato — a modern P2P cryptocurrency exchange platform

BACCIMA seeks FG’s intervention in Benin Republic – Nigerian businesses spat

CBN agrees to unfreeze Bamboo accounts to enable salary, rent payment

FCMB emerge as the Best SME Bank in Africa and Nigeria

Nigerian Stock Exchange closes flat as investors await interim dividends