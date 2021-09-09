Save and Win Palli Promo: 50 lucky Union Bank customers just got richer!!

Pulse Nigeria

Congratulations to all the winners!

Watch out for the quarterly draws where two lucky customer will go home with N1 million each, and the grand finale draw where one lucky customer will cart away N5 million!

Union Bank’s Save and Win Palli Promo is a nationwide campaign to give away a whopping N55 Million to new and existing customers, as a way of offering Nigerians relief (a.k.a ‘palliative’) from the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Promo is on until the end of December 2021, so there’s time for you to participate and win!

If you are an existing Union Bank customer, save a minimum of N10,000 monthly and stand a chance to win amazing cash rewards and prizes. Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts, or walk into any Union Bank branch.

To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or also visit any of Union Bank’s branches across the country.

