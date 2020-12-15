The Lagos State chapter of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) hosted industry heavyweights to an awards show on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Real estate players, government officials, and traditional rulers were the stars of the show at the plush Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos.

REDAN Lagos Awards 2020

REDAN Lagos chairman, Bamidele Onalaja, said before the commencement of the show that the event was a first of its kind for a chapter whose executive was only inaugurated in August.

He said the chapter is an association of top developers dedicated to real estate development in Lagos, the southwest region, and Nigeria.

Onalaja stressed that the association is committed to sanitising the real estate sector, to champion quality, and prevent Nigerians from falling victim to fraudsters.

"We want to do things right concerning development. So many people have fallen into the wrong hands trying to buy property," he said.

In his opening address, Onalaja thanked the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos government for its support in the battle to reduce the housing deficit in the state and Nigeria.

REDAN Lagos Chairman, Bamidele Onalaja

The Lagos Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Fatai, said during his speech that the government is committed to doing business with the private sector for the betterment of Lagosians.

He said, "We want to make things easy for you because doing so will also make things easy for us. You can always approach us with your ideas and whatever areas you think will progress your business, and Lagos State."

The state's Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, cautioned that the association must solidify the collaboration by always doing the right thing.

"What we ask for is voluntary compliance so that we can help you achieve your project management objectives, so that your job can be done easy and early enough without any stress," he said.

REDAN Lagos Awards 2020

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, was a major attraction at Sunday night's event as he made a grand entrance with his entourage in the middle of the show.

The monarch, a former real estate player, expressed joy at the collaboration between the government and the private sector, a cordial relationship he said could only lead to progress for the people.

Describing real estate as the 'oil and gas in Lagos', the monarch praised Sanwo-Olu's passion for development in the state.

He challenged real estate developers to improve the infrastructure in Lagos, particularly on increasing the number of connecting bridges between the mainland and island parts of the state.

"We should be on 10th mainland bridge right now. It's about ideas," he said.

Those honoured with awards of Excellence on Sunday night include REDAN president, Aliyu Oroji Wamakko; REDAN vice president, Akintoye Adeoye; and REDAN's southwest chairman, Debo Adejana.

Others are Tunde Reis, Sujibomi Ogundele, Bisi Onasanya, Hakeem Ogunniran, Yemi Idowu, Olumide Osunsina, Adeyinka Adesope, and Tayo Sonuga.

Sanwo-Olu, Fatai and Salako were also honoured alongside Sanwo-Olu's Special Adviser on Housing, Toke Benson Awoyinka; Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau, Bode Agoro; Lagos Head of Service, Hakeem Muri Okunola; and Surveyor-General of Lagos, Tomi Sangowawa.

Oba Ogunwusi was also honoured with other traditional rulers including Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, and the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi.