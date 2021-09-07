Real facts you probably didn’t know about Iking Ferry at 25

1. Iking Ferry whose real name is Nwede Ikechukwu Emmanuel was born on 6th September 1996 in Otam Nwogba in Izzi Local State Area Ebonyi State, In the Family of Mr. and Mrs. Mbadiwe Innocent Agwu, He attended Mkpuma Ekwaoku Community Primary School and Union Secondary School Ndiezoke.

2. Iking Ferry has five siblings, three brothers named Nwuze Emeka, Nwuze Ndubuisi, Nwede Chinedu, and two sisters named Nwuze Chika, Mbadiwe Amarachi

3. He enrolled at the Yaba College of Education to further his Studies, where he studied Accounting. In 2017 Iking Ferry advanced his Educational Background by enrolling at Los Angeles College of Music in California, where He Studied Music Business and Digital Marketing and graduated in 2020. He also pursued his bachelor’s degree in accounting at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

4. The Multiple award-winning International Music Promoter also won Mr. and Mrs. Classy Nigeria Awards for Blogger of the Year in 2019

5. He has Actively worked at Audiomack and Spotify as Editor and Music Curator.

6. In 2018 Iking Ferry Founded Naijatraffic as An Entertainment blog, which He Later Transformed to a streaming platform in 2021, and Currently, Naijatraffic is Considered the Fastest growing Music Streaming Platform in Nigeria, which allows its users to upload, promote and Share unlimited music and podcast for free. It also gives its Users and Visitors the Ability to Discover and Download millions of new and Trending Nigerian and International Songs for Free on their mobile devices.

7. Ferry is also the Founder and CEO of your Boss Empire, an Artist Management Company, Responsible for AnR Service, Brand Profiling, Music Publishing, and licensing.

8. Ferry is a fitness enthusiast and likes to spend his leisure time at the gym, He also has Investments in Real Estate and Agricultural sectors, also owning a large number of Poultry farms.

9. Iking has actively worked and partnered with some of the major labels and Distributors in the Music Industry and is considered as one of the leading Nigerian media experts, as he is the brain behind some of the best-known musicians in Nigeria and the world ever produced.