Nigerian Breweries Plc rewards 374 trade partners and 7 transporters in grand style

Delivering his keynote address earlier at the ceremony with the theme” Courage to Deliver Value, Sustainably”, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, stated that the event was organized to honour and felicitate with partners for being excellent business partners in 2021.

“This event is not only about having fun but also about recognizing our trade partners who have worked so hard. Today is not about Nigerian Breweries. It is all about our partners that of whom we are very proud. We had a fantastic year in 2021, and I am sure we will continue to succeed. 2022 is looking very bright. Today is about celebrating and recognizing our great partners”, Essaadi said

In his welcome address, Sales Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uche Unigwe, expressed deep appreciation to the trade partners and transporters for what he described as their significant contribution to Nigerian Breweries success, especially in 2021. He promised that the company would continue to explore ways of strengthening the ongoing relationship with its trade partners.

Speaking shortly after receiving the honour, the National Volume Champion, Mr Ken Maduakor, Chairman/CEO of Ken Maduakor Group Limited, commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for providing significant support to trade partners in good or tough times.

Maduakor noted that despite the difficult operating environment over the last two years, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, Nigerian Breweries has remained unwavering in ensuring that the trade partners and their businesses continue to thrive and prosper.

In his words - “I am glad for what Nigerian Breweries Plc has done to get me to where I am today. It is such a huge honour to be recognized for playing a part in improved business growth for the company. They should keep producing great brands and keep encouraging feedback from their customers. I pray the company will continue to grow and progress,” he added.

Some of the gifts received by the partners include cash prizes running into millions of naira, plaques, trophies, new Mitsubishi vans, LG Smart TV, cartons of its products in large quantities, among others. The list of other awardees in different categories includes MaGulf Global Enterprises, Domaco & Bros Agency Nigeria Limited, Nathan Ofoma Sons Limited.

About Nigerian Breweries Plc:

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing company. Incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited,” the company made history in June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line. Today, it has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (such as Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz, and Legend) produced from 9 breweries and two malting plants which are distributed nationwide.

Nigerian Breweries is also a recipient of several awards and recognition in other operations, including product quality, marketing excellence, productivity and innovation, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.

To learn more, visit the Nigerian Breweries website: nbplc.com

Press contact:

Corporate Affairs Director

Sade Morgan

---