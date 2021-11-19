Meet Jeffrey Obomeghie, the Nigerian running the hospitality business in the United States of America

1. Education

Dr. Jeffrey Obomeghie was born on March 7, 1961, in Nigeria to the Obomeghie family in Iyekhei, Auchi, Edo State. Dr. Obomeghie was the Founding Editor-in-Chief of the People’s Express Newspaper which was based in Lagos.

He was admitted to the University of Lagos to study Political Science. He left the University of Lagos to continue his studies in the United States of America.

He finished his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science at the University of Maryland University College in 2015. In 2016, he earned a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management and Training from Amberton University. In 2020, he earned a Ph.D. in Leadership Studies from Johnson University.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Career

Obomeghie General Manager at several US hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, Radisson, and Embassy Suites, among others. As General Manager, he won awards for service excellence at the Marriott Sugar Land Houston and the Embassy Suites Dulles Airport. He was named General Manager of the Year by Remington Hotels, a company for which he worked for several years.

3. Giant stride in the hospitality business

With years of experience in the hospitality sector, Obomeghie's record as a technocrat with vast knowledge endeared him to his employers.

In 2008, he was appointed as Vice President of New Generation Hotels. Subsequently, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer that same year. As COO, he oversaw multiple hotel properties located in the Northeast United States. In 2009, he joined Mercury Hotels as Chief Executive Officer.

In 2020, he took on the role of President and CEO of the International Hospitality Institute, the leading organization serving the global hospitality industry.

With offices in Texas and Board Members in different countries, the International Hospitality Institute’s mission is to promote the global hospitality industry.

Obomeghie has overseen a hotel portfolio valued at over one billion dollars comprising of hotel brands such as Renaissance, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Sheraton, and many others. The combined annual revenue for the hotels under his management was over $250 million.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Books

Obomeghie hasn't only won awards and served on boards of world-class hotels but also written a number of best-selling books.

He has published several books of fiction and non-fiction, including Dead or Alive, The World According to Jeffrey O, The Collector of Butterflies, Abraham Lincoln is Not Dead, Get Rich, Get Happy, Get Love, and The Woman Who.

----