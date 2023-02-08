ADVERTISEMENT
Zenith bank customers left stranded amid rumors of service shutdown

Solomon Ekanem

For lots of Zenith bank customers in Nigeria, anguish and pain define their current situation at the moment as most have not been able to have access to their funds or even make use of any of the bank’s payment systems.

Ever since the redesigned naira notes policy came on board, Nigerians have been having a very difficult time getting to either return their old notes or even getting the new ones from the banks in question.

It, however, became very difficult for Zenith bank customers as the bank's apps also refused to come up thus keeping lots of the customers stranded for days.

Checks on Twitter revealed several complaints across the bank's channels all of which have not been attended to. This took another dimension as rumors started pedaling around implying the bank may have shut down its services in some branches.

The bank is currently trending on Twitter as hundreds of users have laid down one complaint or the other, calling out the bank to either make refunds or open up their channels to allow customers to make use of their funds.

Some of the customers who complained confirmed that some branches across the country had indeed shut down operations without a word to their customers.

Some of the affected branches included Area one, Abuja, while almost all the bank branches located on Lagos Island have been shut down from rendering any form of services to their customers.

Checks on the bank’s USSD channels and mobile app also revealed no activity as the user was not able to perform any operations as of today.

Recall there was a viral video that made the rounds recently showing some staff of the bank scampering away to safety by climbing a ladder out of the bank's premises.

According to eyewitnesses who got first-hand information about the incident, it was revealed that the video was shot in a branch in Delta state and the staff was trying to avoid the mob action that had gathered in front of the bank.

Solomon Ekanem

