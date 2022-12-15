Lulu Lingerie opens in Port Harcourt

To celebrate the launch of its newest branch situated at Shop G08, Garden City Mall, Port Harcourt, the brand hosted residents of the city to a grand Lulu Lingerie experience. Guests were treated to an amazing sip and shop experience featuring a DJ, canapés and custom cocktails.

The event provided the opportunity for customers to discover the products and brands sold at the Lulu Lingerie Store. Guests interacted with store representatives , who educated them on the items in store and offered the complementary bra fittings service.

With this new store opening, Lulu Lingerie has made quality intimate wear accessible to Port Harcourt residents at a friendly and affordable price. Some of the brands available at the Lulu store include Hanes, Bali, Elomi, Goddess, Nubian Skin and Shock Absorber, amongst others.

Lulu Lingerie is Nigeria’s first intimate wear apparel, catering to a full spectrum of body types, tailored to fit the bodies of West African men and women.

Spanning across six branches nationwide, Lulu Lingerie has once again positioned itself as a leader in the intimate apparel industry.

Follow @lululingerieng and visit https://lululingerie.ng/ ​​to be a part of the Lulu experience.

