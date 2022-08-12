Leadway media dash for small businesses

As a small business currently operating in Nigeria, you would have to pay rent which has significantly increased in the country this period, as well as budget for fuel as the power supply is completely unreliable. The one tool that you are meant to use to grow your business-advertisements, is left out often because there is little or no money left to spend on that.

To celebrate International Youths Day, Leadway is offering 20 young small business owners free media spaces on LED billboards, radio, newspapers and on popular social media pages. In addition, the winners will also get free professional product photographs that they can use for their ads and any other business ad content they want to create in the future . This would give their small businesses the needed visibility online and offline.

To qualify to participate in this giveaway, you must be within the ages of 18-35, and have a small business registered in Nigeria. Follow the steps below to register and stand a chance to win.

Step 1

Record a one minute video, telling Leadway about your business, and why you deserve to win; post the video on your Instagram and Twitter (business) page with the hashtag #Leadwaymediadash

Step 2

Visit www.leadway.com/mediadash to complete your registration. Winners would be announced across Leadway’s social media pages

Get your business the exposure it deserves.

---