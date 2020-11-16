The Lagos State Government at a recent briefing disclosed that over 1,275 companies have now indicated their willingness to accept 4,000 post NYSC graduates which follows an earlier announcement by the Lagos State Government to engage unemployed graduates in the state for a 6-month internship programme.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Mrs Yewande Arobieke, on Friday, November 8, 2020, when she addressed a press conference focused on the year 2020 Lagos State Graduates Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP) at Alausa, Ikeja, in company of the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu, The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development said that the Ministry of Youth and Social Development as well as Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and other relevant MDAs are also working together to provide employment and empowerment opportunities for residents of Lagos State.

Hon. Mrs Yewande Arobieke recalled that LASGIPP has so far been able to place about 2000 unemployed youths in internship – temporary and full employment with organizations like Ecobank, Fidelity Bank, WEMA Bank, Main One, Health Plus, N-tel, Meyer Plc, Ikoyi Club 1938, Mantrac Nig. Ltd, Sterling Bank, Cars 45, and Lagos Tax Project among others.

She noted that the involvement of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development in the internship programme is to give the needed leverage and opportunities to the beneficiaries, who are majorly youths, stressing that the present administration believes in inter-ministerial collaboration for quality governance.

She explained that the State Governor decided to increase the number of beneficiaries from the initial 2,000 unemployed graduates to 4,000 as a way of accommodating more beneficiaries for the internship programme.

According to her, the Lagos State Graduate Internship Placement Programme would offer unemployed post-NYSC graduate residents one-month intensive employability training to develop work-related skills and knowledge.

Arobieke said, “This internship program is in addition to a six-month hands-on work experience with Private organisations and selected Ministries, Departments, and Agencies towards promoting the career and personal development of the Lagos youth, as well as, giving them an opportunity to connect within the right network as they strive to contribute to the State’s economy.”

Speaking further, Hon. Mrs Yewande Arobieke stated that the programme would also assist Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other companies to choose from the State’s database of groomed talents/interns, to enhance productivity and boost their businesses, thereby promoting economic growth at no cost, through the intervention of the State Government.

On the method of application, the Commissioner affirmed that applications are welcome from unemployed graduates with a minimum of Bachelor’s Degree or Higher National Diploma who are residents of any of the 57 Local Governments/Local Council Development Areas (LGA/LCDAs) of the State.

She added, “All applicants must have completed their NYSC programme or exempted with proof, and must show evidence of their residence in the State with their ID issued by Lagos State Resident Registration Agency (LASRRA).”

Mr. Dawodu, the Honorable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development advised the youth to take advantage of the internship programme, saying that it is through their registration with the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment that the State Government would be able to have reliable data to plan accordingly so that we can reduce the number of unemployed youths in our great state, Lagos.

