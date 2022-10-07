RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Safaricom gets approval to launch M-PESA in Ethiopia

Victor Oluwole
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa decried Ethiopia as an opportunistic market where the company plans to offer the M-Pesa service once regulatory approval is received.
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa decried Ethiopia as an opportunistic market where the company plans to offer the M-Pesa service once regulatory approval is received.
  • Following the approval, Safaricom will be allowed to acquire a licence for M-Pesa services in Ethiopia.
  • When launched, M-Pesa will compete with state-owned Ethio Telecom service “Telebirr” for market share.

M-Pesa, the Kenyan mobile money service success story that began in 2007, is continuing its expansion, this time into Ethiopia.

Read Also

At the national launch of Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia (STE) in the capital Addis Ababa yesterday, Ethiopia’s Finance minister Ahmed Shide disclosed that the mobile money platform had received approval to roll out its services across the country.

The Finance minister noted that Safaricom would be allowed to acquire permits of operation and license for M-Pesa services from the Central Bank following the approval. The license permits the telecom giant to operate in the country for fifteen (15) years. Safaricom will also operate under its original name in offering mobile money services.

M-Pesa, which operates via SMS phone messaging and offers the ability to make deposits and send and receive payments, is expected to compete with state-owned Ethio Telecom service “Telebirr”, which attracted up to 4 million users in a short period after it launched its mobile financial services last year.

The latest news that Safaricom will be offering mobile money services in the country is a significant milestone for the government’s liberalisation agenda.

Ethio Telecom has enjoyed a monopoly, but Ethiopia has since moved to liberalise the telecoms sector to pivot to a modern, digital economy in line with reforms unveiled by Dr Abiy in 2018, Business Daily reported.

As part of the reforms, international telecoms businesses have been allowed to set up shop in Ethiopia, including Kacha Digital Financial Services, which became the first private company in the East African nation to be awarded a mobile money license by the National Bank of Ethiopia.

Safaricom’s CEO Peter Ndegwa told PYMNTS in an interview in August that they see Ethiopia as an opportunistic market where the company plans to offer the M-Pesa service once regulatory approval is received.

“When that mobile money license comes, we believe we can create similar success in Ethiopia that we’ve seen in Kenya and the region. By so doing, we will democratise how financial inclusion is delivered and digitise the country in the context of enabling mobile internet,” Ndegwa said.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How I created Bimbo Ademoye’s bare br***ts in 'Anikulapo' - Hakeem Effect

How I created Bimbo Ademoye’s bare br***ts in 'Anikulapo' - Hakeem Effect

Meet Clementina, Black Sherif’s late girlfriend who got featured on his debut album

Meet Clementina, Black Sherif’s late girlfriend who got featured on his debut album

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

Here’s why you shouldn’t drink water immediately after eating

Here’s why you shouldn’t drink water immediately after eating

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amuneke makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amuneke makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

'He has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions', Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad's assault video

'He has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions', Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad's assault video

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

We're paying for every slight error - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

"We're paying for every slight error" - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

Trending

US Troops head to Manda Bay after terrorist attack

5 African countries with US military bases, weapons systems, and troops

Nigerian Banks

Here are the top 5 best performing Nigerian banks in 2022

Digital Africa

10 African countries with the best digital quality of life index

Central Bank of Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria has begun debiting the account of its defaulters