In light of his recent net-worth growth, Dangote has taken relief donations to a whole new level

Chinedu Okafor
Alhaji Aliko Dangote
Alhaji Aliko Dangote
  • Dangote disburses relief materials worth N1.5 billion. 
  • The distribution kicked off in Borno state and Maiduguri some of the flood’s worst hits. 
  • This relief fund is coming days after Dangote added a whopping $1.5 billion to his net worth.

Africa’s richest man Dangote recently wore his philanthropy hat, to help Nigerians in desperate need of relief aid.

The continent’s richest man newly delivered N1.5 billion worth of relief materials to flood victims in the Northern region of Nigeria.

It was recently reported that the Aliko Dangote-led Presidential Committee on Flood Relief and Rehabilitation just began with the distribution of relief materials worth N1.5bn to flood victims in the country.

The recent distribution which was conducted by the state governor of Borno State, Profe Babagana Zulum, commenced in Maiduguri, and Borno State.

The governor thanked the committee for its philanthropy and promised the relief materials would reach its intended beneficiaries.

The items donated so far include; 6 bags of rice; 34 bags of beans; 34 bags of maize; 34 bags of millet; 34 bags of Guinea corn; 34 bags of Garri; 86 cartons of noodles; 86 cartons of spaghetti’ 86 cartons of macaroni and 86 bags of sugar; and 857 bags of cement, among other food and non-food items.

A statement by the committee reads in part, “the representative of the Dangote-led Presidential Committee on Flood Relief and Rehabilitation, Alhaji Umar Gulani, assured stakeholders at the flagging off for the Northeast zone that the exercise would also be conducted in the other five geopolitical zones of the country.

Gulani said items from the committee have been officially handed over to the Borno State Government and the National Emergency Management Agency.”

Gulani in turn noted that since 2012, the Aliko Dangote-led Presidential Committee has disbursed over N10 billion worth of aid to the displaced and disenfranchised across Nigeria.

“Over N10bn has been expended by the committee to mitigate the effect of flooding since inception in 2012, adding that no fewer than 84 hostels have been built for flood victims in 24 states of Nigeria,” Gulani stated.

“This private sector-led project is highly commendable and it has been sustained in the past 10 years. It is a selfless service from the private sector and Nigerians should appreciate their selfless service to humanity.” He added.

This relief fund is coming a few days after Dangote’s net worth shot up over $1.5 billion. Read Story here.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor

