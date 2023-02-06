ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

69 infrastructure projects valued at $160 billion are set to be initiated by a number of African presidents

Chinedu Okafor
69 infrastructure projects valued at $160 billion are set to be initiated by a number of African presidents
69 infrastructure projects valued at $160 billion are set to be initiated by a number of African presidents
  • A number of African heads of state came together to discuss infrastructure development in Dakar, Senegal. 
  • The 69 projects are a part of the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA).
  • This initiative aims to build infrastructures to boost Africa's economic integration and competitiveness.

The second Dakar Financing Summit for Africa's Infrastructure Development opened in Dakar, Senegal, with 69 infrastructure projects worth $160 billion on display.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

African heads of government, the African Development Bank, development finance institutions, and institutional investors will gather to draw the modalities for pushing the projects to completion by 2030. The African Union Development Agency and the Government of Senegal are co-hosting the summit.

The 69 projects are a part of the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA), a plan for building infrastructure to boost Africa's economic integration and competitiveness. The AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government approved PIDA's Priority Action Plan 2 in 2021.

On February 2, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt will participate in a roundtable discussion with Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, Acting Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Service Delivery at the African Development Bank Group.

The topic of the debate is Financing Africa's Infrastructure Priorities under PIDA PAP 2. Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of Afreximbank, will participate.

The 69 projects, which come from all five of Africa’s regions, are being implemented by regional bodies and unions, including ECOWAS, COMESA, and SADC.

Under the first priority action plan, the African Development Bank has financed PIDA projects to the tune of nearly $7 billion (2012-2020). The Bank is the principal lender, having acquired more than 50% of the overall finance, with close to $9 billion in the previous 15 years going to the continent's key infrastructure programs and projects under the NEPAD infrastructure program.

The Abidjan-Lagos Highway project, with a $15.6 billion estimated cost, is one of the most well-known PIDA projects that the African Development Bank funds. The 1,081-kilometer Abidjan highway will go along the coast of West Africa, connecting Abidjan with Lagos via Accra, Lomé, and Cotonou.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Bimbo Ademoye gets epic surprise package from VJ Adams on 32nd birthday

Bimbo Ademoye gets epic surprise package from VJ Adams on 32nd birthday

'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house

'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

Osun: Adeleke breaks silence, reveals next move after sack

'Dark October': Everything we know about Aluu 4 inspired true-crime movie

'Dark October': Everything we know about Aluu 4 inspired true-crime movie

4 things to do if you have a higher sexual drive than your partner

4 things to do if you have a higher sexual drive than your partner

BBNaija's Ka3na under fire for faking pregnancy to promote new business

BBNaija's Ka3na under fire for faking pregnancy to promote new business

Mixed reactions trail Tribunal judgement in Osun

Mixed reactions trail Tribunal judgement in Osun

German firm invests Sh350 million in Kenya to make the country a leading distributor of its product

German firm invests Sh350 million in Kenya to make the country a leading distributor of its product

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elsa Majimbo Forbes cover

Meet Africa’s Elsa Majimbo the youngest person on Forbes

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

Here's how much weddings cost in these 5 African countries

Here's how much weddings cost in these 5 African countries

Universitat Cape Town

Top 10 universities in Africa based on levels of education, employability, faculty, and research