Infinix wins Innovative Mobile Phone Brand of the Year again

With the brand’s essence being ‘The Future is Now’, the brand is fast becoming a choice brand among consumers – especially the youth – as most of its activities involve empowering consumers to live their future today.

The brand’s notable achievements in the past year are a testament that they didn’t offer their consumers a basket of empty promises. Having an edge with their product offerings of smart devices that enable consumers to live intelligent lifestyles with stylish designs that stand them out from the crowd is their focus always. Is always looking to set new trends and bring innovations to help their consumers live a smart life.

Little wonder the eighth edition of the Marketing Edge Annual Awards of Excellence for heroes in Nigeria’s Integrated Marketing Communications Industry held on Friday 27th of August 2021 awarded Infinix the innovative mobile phone brand of the year.

