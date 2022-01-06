RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Cardtonic launches its redesigned platform and users cannot stop talking about it; here’s why

On the 7th of December 2021, Cardtonic unveiled its newly redesigned trading platform with a new and refreshed look with features that give users a seamless experience and they are loving it.

Founded in 2016, Cardtonic has remained the go-to platform to trade your gift cards conveniently and without any hassle.

Speaking to a representative at Cardtonic, he let us know that “Over the year, we’ve offered a penny for the thoughts of our customers, gathered opinions, went back to the drawing board, and burned the midnight oil. While we have tried to keep the user experience consistent with the former, we moved to a more customer-centric layout.”

The new platform has been proven to be faster than ever, easier to navigate, and more user-friendly.

While speaking with the representative from Cardtonic, he pointed out that although it is still the same Cardtonic, there are a few changes and improvements with things you must know. He mentioned that mobile app users will be required to update their app as the old app will stop working and transactions before the 7th of December will be classified as “old transactions” but can be accessed with a button within the platform.

With the new look, Cardtonic has also stepped up its game in security measures with the introduction of the withdrawal pin which is required to be set before you can withdraw.

Not to worry, your login details and account balance remains intact.

With this innovation, we are excited to see what comes next for Cardtonic and we wish them good luck.

PRODUCT LINKS

PLAYSTORE: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cardtonic.app

APPSTORE: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cardtonic-sell-gift-cards/id1548466084

WEBSITE: https://cardtonic.com

HELP CENTER: https://help.cardtonic.com

EMAIL: Support@cardtonic.com

