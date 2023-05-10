Glovo expands its digital supermarket with the launch of new MFC in Lagos

The launch was commemorated on Tuesday, 9th May 2023, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new MFC in Yaba and had key stakeholders in attendance including partners media and their C-level executives including their co-founder and CEO Oscar Pierre.

Glovo Bargains is accessible through Glovo’s app or website and is closed to walk-in customers. It offers customers the best affordable prices for fresh and consumer packaged goods (CPG) from the convenience of their homes. Using the latest in-store digital technology and dedicated resources, Glovo Bargains ensures the quickest possible delivery times with customers receiving their orders in 20-40 minutes.

Glovo Bargains was first launched in Lekki in 2022, and after its tremendous success among users in the Island, Glovo is expanding its Quick commerce arm to meet the increasing consumer demand for rapid delivery in the Mainland. Q-commerce, also referred to as quick commerce, is a type of e-commerce where emphasis is on quick deliveries, typically in less than an hour.

“Consumer behaviour and lifestyle trends keep evolving with speed and convenience becoming more important than ever," said Kolawole Adeniyi, Head of Q-Commerce for Glovo Nigeria. “With Glovo Bargains, consumers conveniently buy groceries and other essential items at better prices than the market, from the comfort and safety of their homes. We are excited to continue to expand our offering to meet consumer’s demands.”

Glovo’s offering has expanded to the retail ecosystem, bringing several advantages. For example, by using Glovo Bargains, individuals and small businesses can continue to open retail businesses, selling products on Glovo’s app which are fulfilled through Glovo’s logistics (last mile) services. By opening up MFC’s Glovo is also creating job opportunities and giving distributors and partners additional sales channels.

On his part, Oscar Pierre, CEO and Co-Founder of Glovo said, “With a young population, emerging middle class, and busy traffic, we recognized a huge potential in Nigeria to drive the adoption of quick commerce to enable people to save time and make better decisions when shopping for groceries online. Since our entrance into the Nigerian market in 2021, we have constantly worked to enhance our operating model to serve our consumers and give everyone easy access to anything in their city. This truly was, is, and will remain our main objective, and it’s evident across all our operations.”

“Glovo is driving the future of retail in Africa, and we are excited about the future opportunities and possibilities in Nigeria. Our goal is to increase the speed in which we digitise retail in our key markets, allowing us to stay ahead of the trend and offer solutions that enable our retail partners to compete fairly in the digital world.” added Oscar Pierre.

---

