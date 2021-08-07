RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Globacom's Glo Café App provides 360 degree self- service solutions

With bill payments, mobile recharges, entertainment features and more, Globacom’s Glo café app continues to deliver seamless 360-degree self-service solutions to customers.

The app unifies Glo services under a single platform so Glo users can easily manage their mobile accounts with ease.

“Glo Café is a full 360-degree solution to empower you to manage your mobile accounts with convenience and ease.” The company explained in a statement.

On the Glo café app, you can buy, share, and gift data anytime, anywhere; borrow with ease; top up any Glo account and pay postpaid bills; enjoy a portfolio of world-class games; high-quality entertainment programs with access to over 2 million songs and 10,000 music videos, comedies, and sports, and easy access to our support centres.

Glo added “It is a one-stop entertainment shop with unfettered access to a plethora of content covering video, music, sports, comedy, celebrity news and gist. The Glo Café is available on the web, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.”

