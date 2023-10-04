ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Are we going too far with the evolution of AI technology?

Bolaji Adeleke

Are you still waiting for a ‘doomsday’ where robots take over the world? Maybe it has begun already.

Maybe we are taking the evolution of this innovative technology too far [European Parliament]
Maybe we are taking the evolution of this innovative technology too far [European Parliament]

Recommended articles

And there is no doubt Artificial Intelligence is a cornerstone in the advancement of technology.

From automation to improved data analysis, and medical advances, the scope of AI’s evolution is almost limitless, providing businesses and organisations in all fields with optimum efficiency and numerous benefits.

However, even the sweetest roses bear thorns along their stems. Despite the many advantages of AI in our everyday lives, the dangers lurking in its evolution should not be understated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The use of AI in social media and online marketing has brought about unspeakable customer manipulation. AI-powered bots, capable of mimicking real users, are now being created on digital media platforms to escalate misinformation and push agendas, making it seem like the information is true, or the agenda, is widely supported.

“Seeing is believing,” does not apply to AI’s deepfake technology, another aspect of AI application that’s scary. AI cannot only modify images, videos and audio, but it can generate new ones that look realistic from scratch.

The malicious extent of this concept goes beyond a picture of Pope Francis dressed in agbada — fraudsters and cyber criminals are using this technology to make their hoaxes more believable, thereby trapping more victims in their nets. Even a piece of evidence presented to implicate or vindicate someone may just be a deepfake.

AI is transforming industries through automation. Computers and machines are not only complementing work originally done by humans, some of these tasks are being solely undertaken by AI. This leads to increased efficiency and better decision-making, ultimately bringing about economic growth. Sounds nice, but what's the implication of this?

An outplacement firm, Challenger, Grey & Christmas, Inc. reported that 3,900 AI-related job losses were recorded in the United States in May 2023. This shows that more organisations adopting AI is leading to a decline in the need for human resources, which is in turn leading to the loss of jobs. This threat spans across almost all industries, and you’ll be shocked your job is not immune to this job-stealing technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although there are researchers who speculate that AI will provide thousands of jobs in the near future, the question is, "Does the current workforce possess the skills for these promised jobs?" In my opinion, it's going to be an upskill-or-perish situation.

And now to the most terrifying part of AI’s advancement — robots. While the thought of having a human-like superintelligent machine as your friend or assistant may sound convenient, your fear of the evolution of this technology should outweigh your convenience.

Robots, through artificial intelligence, are more intelligent now than ever, and this intelligence is dangerously advancing. What’s the assurance they won’t "wake up one morning" and decide to be the dominant species on earth?

Taking into consideration how deep AI is rooted in our systems, and the level of intelligence, humans versus robots is a lost battle for us.

United Nations human rights chief, Volker Türk, lamented earlier this year that the expeditious growth and unchecked development in generative AI poses serious risks to human rights. He further called for governments and organisations to root AI advancement in human rights considerations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the European Union has the world’s first comprehensive AI law, the AI Act, in the works. The Act analyses different AI systems, assesses their risks and classifies them to provide regulations accordingly.

This shows there are movements to regulate AI, as the discussed threats and many more are a matter of concern for major human rights organisations.

Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke is a content writer with years of freelancing experience in article writing for local and international blogs and websites.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Are we going too far with the evolution of AI technology?

Are we going too far with the evolution of AI technology?

Oraimo: Top 100 most admired smart accessory brand in Africa

Oraimo: Top 100 most admired smart accessory brand in Africa

Xiaomi 13T: A masterpiece of photography and performance

Xiaomi 13T: A masterpiece of photography and performance

A year later, Nigeria insists on pressing ahead with its N30 billion grievance against Facebook

A year later, Nigeria insists on pressing ahead with its N30 billion grievance against Facebook

Infinix Nigeria soars at Marketing Edge Awards, clinches 2 Awards

Infinix Nigeria soars at Marketing Edge Awards, clinches 2 Awards

Top 5 African countries with the costliest internet shutdown in 2023

Top 5 African countries with the costliest internet shutdown in 2023

Nigeria can make $400 million annually launching 20 satellites - NASRDA

Nigeria can make $400 million annually launching 20 satellites - NASRDA

Trading made clear: OctaFX becomes Octa, launches global campaign

Trading made clear: OctaFX becomes Octa, launches global campaign

Average price of 5kg cooking gas at ₦4,115.32 in August - NBS

Average price of 5kg cooking gas at ₦4,115.32 in August - NBS

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A person using TikTok

TikTok issues new guidelines to users for AI-generated content

Aeolus was the first satellite to study winds on Earth at a global scale.European Space Agency

Nigeria can make $400 million annually launching 20 satellites - NASRDA

Infinix also won the Excellence in Mobile Gaming Award.

Infinix Nigeria soars at Marketing Edge Awards, clinches 2 Awards

African Development Bank (Credit: Google)

AfDB unveils country by country report on Africa’s green financing needs