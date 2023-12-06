ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Mobile money agents seek extension of CBN deadline for NIN, BVN registration

Solomon Ekanem

Recall the CBN had directed a restriction on all bank accounts without a BVN and NIN effective April 2024.

Mobile money agents propose extension of CBN deadline [Pulse]
Mobile money agents propose extension of CBN deadline [Pulse]

Recommended articles

According to the National President of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria, Sarafadeen Fasasi, going ahead with the CBN’s directive to bar customers without BVN and NIN from having access to their accounts from April 1, 2024, would cause unnecessary hardship on bank customers.

He said, “We agree that all bank accounts must have the minimum KYC, however, our challenge is with the urgency with the implementation and that has always been our own challenge with the Central Bank of Nigeria. We think the issue of KYC shouldn’t be an issue that should generate so much controversy and it should be gradual. It should not be an emergency.

Speaking further, Fasasi urged the CBN to set up a meeting with industry stakeholders to resolve all the issues regarding the registration process and create a time limit of at least, a year to allow customers to regularise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall the CBN in a circular signed by the Director, Payments System Management Department, Chibuzo Efobi, and Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Haruna Mustapha had directed a “Post no Debit” restriction on all bank accounts without a Bank Verification Number and National Identification Number effective April 2024.

The CBN circular also stated that by January 31, 2024, all the BVN or NIN associated with all accounts/wallets must be electronically revalidated.

Stakeholders have however expressed worries about the new directive adding that the move would trigger a last-minute rush as customers may delay in complying.

Others have also asked the CBN to sanction the deposit money banks instead, for allowing customers to operate accounts without the required KYC instruments.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bloc MFB revolutionises Business banking for the tech-savvy African era

Bloc MFB revolutionises Business banking for the tech-savvy African era

Mobile money agents seek extension of CBN deadline for NIN, BVN registration

Mobile money agents seek extension of CBN deadline for NIN, BVN registration

Analyst predicts 60% Polygon price surge as Binance Coin drops: Meme Moguls shakes up meme coin

Analyst predicts 60% Polygon price surge as Binance Coin drops: Meme Moguls shakes up meme coin

Life’s Good: LG’s promise of a better life through quality products and innovative service

Life’s Good: LG’s promise of a better life through quality products and innovative service

10 African countries with the largest population lacking electricity

10 African countries with the largest population lacking electricity

Petroleum products lead as Nigeria's export value rises by 60% to ₦10.35tn

Petroleum products lead as Nigeria's export value rises by 60% to ₦10.35tn

QorePay Technology Solutions set to launch innovative fintech solution in Nigeria

QorePay Technology Solutions set to launch innovative fintech solution in Nigeria

Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2024 call for applications

Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2024 call for applications

Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts & Savings!

Festive Delights Await: Dive into Xiaomi's Christmas special for Instant Gifts & Savings!

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Left to right: Andrew Ross Sorkin and Elon Musk speak onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2023.Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times

Elon Musk just used very foul language to tell X advertisers to go away

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto casinos [Business Post Nigeria]

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto Casinos

SeedFi Founders. Samaila Dogara and Pelumi Ali [Seedfi]

SeedFi: A catalyst for economic growth and financial resilience

A collection of electronic gadgets

Why some phones, electronics or car parts are designed to fail with time