ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

MediaTek collaborates with Airtel to enhance mobile connectivity in Nigeria

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByMediaTek

Rami Osman , Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing, MediaTek Middle East and Africa
Rami Osman , Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing, MediaTek Middle East and Africa

MediaTek, a leading global fabless semiconductor company that powers nearly 2 billion connected devices annually, has collaborated with Airtel Nigeria, a leading telecommunications service provider.

Recommended articles

The collaboration aims to drive technological advancements and enhance mobile connectivity nationwide and will see the integration of hundreds of millions of individuals into the digital economy, consequently advancing mobile connectivity throughout Nigeria.

The collaboration highlights MediaTek's T750-powered Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), a groundbreaking technology that enhances internet connectivity. This advancement allows users to access high-speed 5G networks from the comfort of their homes, opening doors to remote work, gaming, online education, and entertainment streaming like never before.

The T750 offers remarkable out-of-the-box 5G speeds, reaching up to an impressive 4.7Gbps. It competes with or surpasses the performance of traditional fixed-line services, harnessing existing cellular infrastructure while avoiding the expenses associated with cable or fibre installation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our collaboration with Airtel Nigeria focuses on enhancing high-speed internet access through advanced chipsets, offering a wider range of premium and flagship devices while supporting the transition from feature phones to smartphones, and exploring innovative AI-IoT solutions. This collaboration will drive digital inclusion, revolutionize connectivity in Nigeria, and contribute to sustainable development goals.” Said Rami Osman, Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing, MediaTek Middle East and Africa.

Ismail Adeshina, Director, of Marketing at Airtel Nigeria, emphasized the importance of the collaboration with MediaTek and how it will provide affordable connectivity to Nigerians. He stated, “Our commitment to innovation is evident through our early adoption of 5G technology. We're proactively investing in this technology to improve connectivity, to tackle coverage and cost challenges, and make 5G devices more accessible across Nigeria”.

MediaTek powers globally recognized brands and remains dedicated to providing state-of-the-art innovations through its latest products and solutions. These offerings span a diverse range, including smartphones, smart devices, automotive technology, satellite connectivity solutions, and next-generation wearables.

MediaTek’s product portfolio includes MediaTek Dimensity for 5G smartphones, MediaTek HelioG series for 4G gaming smartphones, MediaTek Kompanio for arm-based Chromebooks, MediaTek Pentonic for Smart TV technologies, MediaTek Genio for Internet of Things applications, MediaTek Filogic for advanced Wi-Fi 6/6E & Wi-Fi 7 solutions, and MediaTek Dimensity Auto for cutting-edge automotive technologies, among others.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/

ADVERTISEMENT

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products.

Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables.

MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT

For media queries:

Idea Engineers (PR agency for MediaTek)

Itumeleng Mogaki

Mobile: +27 (0)82 780 5002

itumeleng@ideaengineers.co.za

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeatureByMediaTek

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, others bring Galaxy features to even more users

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, others bring Galaxy features to even more users

MediaTek collaborates with Airtel to enhance mobile connectivity in Nigeria

MediaTek collaborates with Airtel to enhance mobile connectivity in Nigeria

X, formerly Twitter, to charge 1 dollar from new users

X, formerly Twitter, to charge 1 dollar from new users

10 African countries with the highest employment rate

10 African countries with the highest employment rate

UBA Business Series: Financial experts emphasise tips for wealth management

UBA Business Series: Financial experts emphasise tips for wealth management

Video Stabiliser: Elevating your Video quality

Video Stabiliser: Elevating your Video quality

Kenya leads Africa in deployment of mini-grids: Here’s how it has affected employment in the country

Kenya leads Africa in deployment of mini-grids: Here’s how it has affected employment in the country

Alternative bank introduces an Interest-Free credit line for customers

Alternative bank introduces an Interest-Free credit line for customers

How Infinix broke the chains of UHD video recording with ZERO 30 5G

How Infinix broke the chains of UHD video recording with ZERO 30 5G

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira and dollar [Ripples Nigeria]

Currency crisis in Nigeria deepens as its currency drops to ₦1,040 per dollar

The IMF insists that the Naira unification is appropriate and wishes to aid Nigeria with loans

The IMF insists that the Naira unification is appropriate and wishes to aid Nigeria with loans

Africa Creative Market platform offers a wide range of opportunities and support for creatives in the region, including training programs, investment opportunities, and access to trade finance

Africa Creative Market: Accessing business opportunities in creative industry

Choosing Web4Africa is not just about securing a hosting service; it's about making a strategic business decision.

Boost your Business with High-Speed Web Hosting: The Web4Africa difference