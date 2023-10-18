MediaTek collaborates with Airtel to enhance mobile connectivity in Nigeria

The collaboration aims to drive technological advancements and enhance mobile connectivity nationwide and will see the integration of hundreds of millions of individuals into the digital economy, consequently advancing mobile connectivity throughout Nigeria.

The collaboration highlights MediaTek's T750-powered Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), a groundbreaking technology that enhances internet connectivity. This advancement allows users to access high-speed 5G networks from the comfort of their homes, opening doors to remote work, gaming, online education, and entertainment streaming like never before.

The T750 offers remarkable out-of-the-box 5G speeds, reaching up to an impressive 4.7Gbps. It competes with or surpasses the performance of traditional fixed-line services, harnessing existing cellular infrastructure while avoiding the expenses associated with cable or fibre installation.

“Our collaboration with Airtel Nigeria focuses on enhancing high-speed internet access through advanced chipsets, offering a wider range of premium and flagship devices while supporting the transition from feature phones to smartphones, and exploring innovative AI-IoT solutions. This collaboration will drive digital inclusion, revolutionize connectivity in Nigeria, and contribute to sustainable development goals.” Said Rami Osman, Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing, MediaTek Middle East and Africa.

Ismail Adeshina, Director, of Marketing at Airtel Nigeria, emphasized the importance of the collaboration with MediaTek and how it will provide affordable connectivity to Nigerians. He stated, “Our commitment to innovation is evident through our early adoption of 5G technology. We're proactively investing in this technology to improve connectivity, to tackle coverage and cost challenges, and make 5G devices more accessible across Nigeria”.

MediaTek powers globally recognized brands and remains dedicated to providing state-of-the-art innovations through its latest products and solutions. These offerings span a diverse range, including smartphones, smart devices, automotive technology, satellite connectivity solutions, and next-generation wearables.

MediaTek’s product portfolio includes MediaTek Dimensity for 5G smartphones, MediaTek HelioG series for 4G gaming smartphones, MediaTek Kompanio for arm-based Chromebooks, MediaTek Pentonic for Smart TV technologies, MediaTek Genio for Internet of Things applications, MediaTek Filogic for advanced Wi-Fi 6/6E & Wi-Fi 7 solutions, and MediaTek Dimensity Auto for cutting-edge automotive technologies, among others.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products.

Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables.

MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

