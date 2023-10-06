ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Career Revolution: Blakskill Academy's pursuit of talent transformation

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyBlakskill

Blakskill Academy is not just another educational institution; it is a visionary endeavour designed to cater to the growth and development of professionals in Sub-Saharan Africa
Blakskill Academy is not just another educational institution; it is a visionary endeavour designed to cater to the growth and development of professionals in Sub-Saharan Africa

Recommended articles

Sub-Saharan Africa, with its immense talent pool, is poised to play a pivotal role in the global workforce.

Blakskill Limited has positioned itself as the go-to source for the best talents in the Sub-Saharan region and the Blakskill Academy is one of its strategic initiatives that has taken up the challenge to nurture and prepare talents for global visibility and opportunities. Beyond its mission of creating a skilled workforce, Blakskill Academy's journey also doubles as a remarkable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project.

Blakskill Academy: Shaping the Future of Talent

ADVERTISEMENT

Blakskill Academy is not just another educational institution; it is a visionary endeavour designed to cater to the growth and development of professionals in Sub-Saharan Africa. The academy stands at the forefront of the Graduate Employability revolution. It embodies a Hybrid Learning Institution, dedicated to equipping talents with the right competencies to thrive in the global Talent Marketplace. The academy's commitment to shaping the future of talent goes hand in hand with its aspiration to make a lasting impact on the communities it serves.

Blakskill School of Employability Studies (BSES): The Flagship Learning Hub

At the heart of Blakskill Academy lies its flagship Learning Hub - the Blakskill School of Employability Studies (BSES). This innovative programme is strategically tailored to address the needs of objectively selected Nigerian university/polytechnic graduates who have completed their National Youth Service Programme and are either currently unemployed or underemployed. BSES's core mission is to equip these graduates with the critical competencies essential for securing, retaining, and thriving in gainful employment opportunities worldwide.

The Maiden Voyage: BSES Cohort 1

The Blakskill School of Employability Studies is set to embark on its maiden journey in October 2023 with the first learning cohort comprising 100 participants. This inaugural transformative learning programme will span a period of 60 days which will include 30 days of intensive facilitator-led training and 30 days internship placement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This intensive training programme is a testament to Blakskill Academy's unwavering commitment to providing a transformative learning experience for talents with a particular focus on Sub-Saharan Africa. The Blakskill Academy Graduate Employability curriculum covers a wide spectrum of skills, including soft skills, ICT proficiency, workplace readiness, numeracy skills, job search coaching, career management, and more.

Unveiling the Benefits: A Glimpse into BSES

Participation in the BSES Employability Skills Training promises numerous advantages for young professionals. These include:

● Career Acceleration: Gain a competitive edge in the job market and propel your career forward.

● Internship and Job Placements: Access post-training internship opportunities and job placements.

ADVERTISEMENT

● Industry Insights: Connect with industry thought leaders, and broaden your knowledge base and professional network.

● Guidance and Coaching: Receive personalised career guidance and coaching.

● Daily Lunch: Enjoy free daily nourishing meals during your training.

● Transportation Allowance: Receive daily transportation allowances to support your participation.

● Training Investment/Cost: It's Free - an investment in your future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Register Now, secure your future

BSES Employability Skills Training is your passport to a brighter and more prosperous future. Give your career the winning edge it deserves by joining the BSES programme.

Register now by scanning the QR code or visit our website at https://blakskill.com/academy

Conclusion

Blakskill Academy's journey to equip Sub-Saharan Africa's talents with vital skills is a testament to its commitment to personal and professional growth. With the launch of BSES Cohort 1, the academy is set to catalyse a transformative change in the career trajectories of young professionals. Embrace the opportunity, register now, and embark on a journey towards a brighter and more promising future with Blakskill Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturebyBlakskill

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Career Revolution: Blakskill Academy's pursuit of talent transformation

Career Revolution: Blakskill Academy's pursuit of talent transformation

Rack centre trains artisans from host communities to build LGS2 Data centre

Rack centre trains artisans from host communities to build LGS2 Data centre

NTIT, Treford Africa announce 2nd edition of 'No Code Tech Summit'

NTIT, Treford Africa announce 2nd edition of 'No Code Tech Summit'

Google announces 11 African startups for AI First Accelerator programme

Google announces 11 African startups for AI First Accelerator programme

Wema Bank unveils top 25 finalists for Hackaholics 4.0 grand finale

Wema Bank unveils top 25 finalists for Hackaholics 4.0 grand finale

Africa’s growth remains low, creation of jobs needed - World Bank

Africa’s growth remains low, creation of jobs needed - World Bank

Naira loses, exchanges at ₦756.21 to the dollar at I&E window

Naira loses, exchanges at ₦756.21 to the dollar at I&E window

Are we going too far with the evolution of AI technology?

Are we going too far with the evolution of AI technology?

Oraimo: Top 100 most admired smart accessory brand in Africa

Oraimo: Top 100 most admired smart accessory brand in Africa

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mark Zuckerberg in Nigeria

A year later, Nigeria insists on pressing ahead with its N30 billion grievance against Facebook

Key factor that sets Oraimo apart is its tenacity in developing exclusive technologies that enhance the user experience.

Oraimo: Top 100 most admired smart accessory brand in Africa

Google announces 11 African startups for AI First Accelerator programme (Credit: blog.google)

Google announces 11 African startups for AI First Accelerator programme

Maybe we are taking the evolution of this innovative technology too far [European Parliament]

Are we going too far with the evolution of AI technology?