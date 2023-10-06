Career Revolution: Blakskill Academy's pursuit of talent transformation

Sub-Saharan Africa, with its immense talent pool, is poised to play a pivotal role in the global workforce.

Blakskill Limited has positioned itself as the go-to source for the best talents in the Sub-Saharan region and the Blakskill Academy is one of its strategic initiatives that has taken up the challenge to nurture and prepare talents for global visibility and opportunities. Beyond its mission of creating a skilled workforce, Blakskill Academy's journey also doubles as a remarkable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project.

Blakskill Academy: Shaping the Future of Talent

Blakskill Academy is not just another educational institution; it is a visionary endeavour designed to cater to the growth and development of professionals in Sub-Saharan Africa. The academy stands at the forefront of the Graduate Employability revolution. It embodies a Hybrid Learning Institution, dedicated to equipping talents with the right competencies to thrive in the global Talent Marketplace. The academy's commitment to shaping the future of talent goes hand in hand with its aspiration to make a lasting impact on the communities it serves.

Blakskill School of Employability Studies (BSES): The Flagship Learning Hub

At the heart of Blakskill Academy lies its flagship Learning Hub - the Blakskill School of Employability Studies (BSES). This innovative programme is strategically tailored to address the needs of objectively selected Nigerian university/polytechnic graduates who have completed their National Youth Service Programme and are either currently unemployed or underemployed. BSES's core mission is to equip these graduates with the critical competencies essential for securing, retaining, and thriving in gainful employment opportunities worldwide.

The Maiden Voyage: BSES Cohort 1

The Blakskill School of Employability Studies is set to embark on its maiden journey in October 2023 with the first learning cohort comprising 100 participants. This inaugural transformative learning programme will span a period of 60 days which will include 30 days of intensive facilitator-led training and 30 days internship placement.

This intensive training programme is a testament to Blakskill Academy's unwavering commitment to providing a transformative learning experience for talents with a particular focus on Sub-Saharan Africa. The Blakskill Academy Graduate Employability curriculum covers a wide spectrum of skills, including soft skills, ICT proficiency, workplace readiness, numeracy skills, job search coaching, career management, and more.

Unveiling the Benefits: A Glimpse into BSES

Participation in the BSES Employability Skills Training promises numerous advantages for young professionals. These include:

● Career Acceleration: Gain a competitive edge in the job market and propel your career forward.

● Internship and Job Placements: Access post-training internship opportunities and job placements.

● Industry Insights: Connect with industry thought leaders, and broaden your knowledge base and professional network.

● Guidance and Coaching: Receive personalised career guidance and coaching.

● Daily Lunch: Enjoy free daily nourishing meals during your training.

● Transportation Allowance: Receive daily transportation allowances to support your participation.

● Training Investment/Cost: It's Free - an investment in your future.

Register Now, secure your future

BSES Employability Skills Training is your passport to a brighter and more prosperous future. Give your career the winning edge it deserves by joining the BSES programme.

Register now by scanning the QR code or visit our website at https://blakskill.com/academy

Conclusion

Blakskill Academy's journey to equip Sub-Saharan Africa's talents with vital skills is a testament to its commitment to personal and professional growth. With the launch of BSES Cohort 1, the academy is set to catalyse a transformative change in the career trajectories of young professionals. Embrace the opportunity, register now, and embark on a journey towards a brighter and more promising future with Blakskill Academy.

