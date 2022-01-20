Did the hype of Metaverse hike crypto gaming?

The massive developments and exploding opportunities that the Metaverse has brought forth are unprecedented in all aspects. It is also being viewed as a three-dimensional rendition of the internet or the animated version of it in simple terms. This has already been asserted by the founder of Facebook, who stated that it is undeniably a virtual habitat.

A kind of habitat that you have an option to enter into, which is more preferable than just staring at a screen. Metaverse is a form of virtual ecosystem or an endless community where you will be able to interact with people via AR glasses, VR headsets, smartphone apps, etc.

Crypto Gaming: Enter into an aerodynamic world

It is more of a doppelganger universe where the users can live their virtual life just as they are able to live their physical life. It is undoubtedly the revolutionizing thought which is no longer a far-fetched dream. All things will come together in this virtual world, which will be more seamless and will also reflect the evolution of interconnectivity.

The core concept of crypto gaming is not difficult to grasp but brings significant innovation into the gaming world. Gone are the traditional ways of gaming where an individual was supposed to spend money to play games. The new ecosystem will enable the game to pay you instead so that you can play and will also feature incentives associated with the game.

Owing to the debilitating impact of the pandemic on the world economy, the gaming industry witnessed a significant surge in sales. A humongous amount of $2.2 billion was raked in by the gaming companies compared to the preceding year. Cryptocurrency has propelled the gaming industry in unimaginable ways, and the substantial proliferation of crypto games is a clear indicator of this.

Among the tons of crypto games available today, “Axie Infinity” has gone through the roof in terms of sales and registered humongous earnings of $1 billion. Needless to say that the investors are closely eyeing the opportunity to become a part of this transition that crypto gaming has introduced to the world.

What is in it for investors?

With an incessant number of investment deals being signed across the world, they have nearly quadrupled in just a span of a year. The total amount of such agreements has gone as high as $450 million and continues to surge with each calendar year.

Neal Stephenson has authored a book in the science-fiction genre called Snow Crash which came out in 1992. This book had clearly illustrated the concept of the Metaverse, but little did he know that just a mere idea would be a reality someday. It is almost time when you, I, and others will be able to interact with each other in this crazy virtual world where the prospects of innovation never seem to end.

From meeting to communicating and working to playing games, everything will be done in a three-dimensional ecosystem. Gaming players will enter into Metaverse with their respective digital identities, or should we call it “Avatars.” It will all be powered by virtual reality or augmented reality which is redefining every aspect of the gaming experience.

Will Metaverse completely take over?

This three-dimensional world is imminent or just round the corner, and it has all gained significant attention from people ever since Facebook changed its name to Meta. Some of the prominent crypto games that are breaking every record include, Decentraland, Axie Infinity, SecondLive, which are all based on the concept of Metaverse. All these games provide an incredible opportunity to the digital players who will soon be able to make money through them. In addition to this, players will also be allowed to deal in virtual properties, i.e., virtual land.

Roblox and Fortnite are some of the games that deliver the closest experience of what it will be like to be in Metaverse. Roblox doesn’t require its participants to stick to a premeditated set of events; instead, they can fabricate their own scenarios. They are able to organize or attend meetups, and the latest statistics revealed that people spent nearly 1.2 billion hours playing this game. This happened just in the opening quarter of the year 2021, and the number of active users stands at an astonishing 202 million.

Conclusion

Digital economies have just touched the surface of what Metaverse is about to bring, and it is a clear sign of the emergence of decentralized governance. This blockchain-based realm will enable users across the world to work, build and maintain the network that Metaverse is about to usher in. Crypto gaming is unleashed with full potential with the introduction of Metaverse, and the sales of such games will continue to skyrocket in the years to come.