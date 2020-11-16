Buy or sell cooking gas on-demand via your mobile phone on Flame

Flame is an On-demand Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) mobile marketplace service that allows customers buy/order their Cooking Gas, LPG Professional Services, LPG Accessories e.g Cookers, Burners, Cylinders etc. from Gas Vendors closest to them in their location and have the items delivered to them from the comfort of their homes.

Flame also provides a platform for Cooking Gas/LPG Vendors to make money and grow their businesses online by selling Cooking Gas, LPG Products and offering Professional Services to customers within their Location. Flame provides Sales, Support and a platform for Producers and Local Retail Gas Vendors to grow, all for FREE! No commitments, No contracts, just download, sign up and create your profile, add products then start selling.

Some of the services Flame offers to Cooking Gas/LPG Vendors - Sell Liquefied Petroleum Gas LPG (Cooking Gas) and other related products to customers within your business Location

- Track Order/Item deliveries to Customers in Real Time

- Offer Professional Services to Customers

- Provide Order/Item Delivery Services to Customers

- Constantly keep in-touch with Customers with the in-built Chat feature - Get your Profile and Products Recommended to Customers

- Track, Manage Sales and Withdraw Earnings to your Local Bank Account Instantly.

Services Flame offers to customers includes

- Order cooking gas and other related products from vendors closest to your location - Request professional services from vendors closest to you

- Real time orders/deliveries tracking

- Chat for communication between customer and vendor

- Mobile Wallet

- Automatic refunds on rejected or cancelled orders (for mobile wallet only) - Smooth checkout experience

The FREE to use mobile platform provides Cooking Gas/LPG vendors with the freedom and opportunity to scale their businesses online. Any person interested in venturing into the LPG Business or already owns a LPG Business now has a platform where they can get customers and sell. With Flame, Cooking Gas vendors are guaranteed a safe and secure platform to sell to customers, manage their customer

base and run internal campaigns which in turn builds trust between a Customer and a Cooking Gas/LPG Vendor.

Flame customers have access to an array of gas vendors in their location giving them an option to choose from, customers can also monitor their cooking gas cylinder level quantity after purchases by pre-setting their cylinder preferences, this gives customers an idea on the estimated time their gas would be exhausted.

Flame is currently available on the Google Play Store at:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ethion.flame

