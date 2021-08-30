Just think about what those numbers mean for your social media marketing campaigns, and by extension, for your brand. The question is, how can you make the most of this incredible potential?

The answer is both simple and complex. The roots of Instagram reputation lies in getting likes. The complex part is the challenge of acquiring enough to get your account lasting attention.

Fortunately for us, there’s a guaranteed shortcut: to buy Instagram likes. We'll feature the top seven social media marketing companies that offer instant and safe Instagram engagement products. What better way to start that than by featuring the best site to buy Instagram likes?

Buy Instagram Likes From These Trusted Sites

1. Likes.io

Likes.io have dedicated their expertise to Instagram. They offer four types of services, namely likes, auto likes, views, and followers.

Review

This company’s likes program is divided into two major categories: high-quality likes and premium likes. Either one will get more Instagram likes coming from real people.

There are ten high-quality likes packages available, ranging from 50 to 30,000 likes. Meanwhile, you can choose from seven premium likes packages, ranging from 50 to 10,000 likes.

Plus, you can expect almost instant delivery once you have settled your payment.

2. Followers.io

Followers.io is another great social media marketing company to get your Instagram needs from. Like the previous company, they also focus on IG alone with three offered services: likes, views, and followers.

Review

They have an impressive range of packages, 13 in all, ranging from 50 to 1,000,000 likes. Don’t worry; you have the option to split these likes on multiple posts.

Followers.io also guarantees that they will not require you to provide your password. All of your likes will also come from accounts managed by real people to ensure your Instagram’s safety and cybersecurity.

3. Stormlikes.net

But what about business owners who have social media accounts on other platforms? Does this mean that they would need to search elsewhere to fulfill the engagement they need there as well? Not necessarily.

Stormlikes.net is a one-stop-shop that caters to multiple platforms. They offer services for Facebook, Spotify, and TikTok, among others.

What we’d like to feature, though, is their four Instagram services: likes, auto likes, views, and followers.

Review

Stormlikes.net also divided their Instagram likes programs into two categories: high-quality and premium. They have 11 high-quality packages ranging from 50 to 50,000 likes. Meanwhile, there are ten premium packages, ranging from 50 to 30,000 likes.

Again, they guarantee organic growth coming from real accounts to ensure Instagram compliance. All you need to do is set your profile to public, provide your Instagram username and email address, and lastly, settle your payment.

4. GetViral.io

Like Stormlikes.net, GetViral.io also caters to multiple social media platforms. These include Spotify, Soundcloud, and Twitter, just to name a few.

They have four Instagram-related services: likes, auto likes, views, and followers. For the purposes of this review, though, we’d like to focus on just their likes service.

Review

GetViral.io offers nine packages in all, ranging from 100 to 40,000 likes. However, their dedication to customer service and convenience sets them apart from the other companies featured in this lineup.

You will be pleased to learn that they provide a tracking number for each order so you can accurately track the progress of their fulfillment. Aside from that, GetViral.io offers 24/7 customer support via phone, live chat, email, and the contact form on their website.

5. SocialPackages.net

As the name suggests, SocialPackages.net covers a wide range of social media platforms. They have engagement services for seven sites, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Their main platform remains to be Instagram, though, with four different services: likes, views, comments, and followers.

Review

They have nine packages ranging from 100 to 40,000 Instagram likes. What we like most about them is they have specifically indicated that their likes are sourced globally, and not just from the USA alone. This gives their real likes an additional layer of credibility.

Each plan comes with a refill as well, ensuring that you will get the most out of your money’s worth.

6. FastLikes.io

Their name says it all. FastLikes.io takes pride in being the best site to buy Instagram likes due to the speed of their delivery.

What’s more, they don’t just offer social engagement from this platform alone but also cater to other sites, including Facebook, Twitter, and Spotify.

We’re going to focus on their Instagram services, though. There are five: likes, auto likes, views, comments, and followers. In fact, allow us to zoom in further and look into their likes services.

Review

They offer nine packages ranging from 100 to 40,000 likes. Each package guarantees organic likes coming from Instagram-compliant accounts. Like SocialPackages.net, they also provide worldwide likes.

However, aside from the speed of delivery, their main advantage is the peace of mind they provide. They won't ask for any of your account credentials but the URL of your page.

They won’t even ask for your username or email address. This is perfect for those who find it difficult to divulge such information.

7. Viralyft

Finally, allow us to finish strong with Viralyft, another impressive social media marketing company that provides engagement services. They cover seven different platforms in their range of services, including TikTok, Spotify, and, of course, Instagram.

As for their Instagram-related services, there are five: likes, auto likes, views, comments, and followers.

Review

Impressively, they might just be the oldest company on this list, with 50 years of marketing experience under their belt. They have nine likes packages ranging from 100 to 40,000 likes. These are top-quality likes coming from real accounts that you can split into multiple posts.

One of the things that they are proudest of, though, is their strong work ethic. We respect that. After all, there are not a lot of companies out there who can proudly claim this virtue.

Successfully Increasing Your Instagram Likes

That completes our lineup! So, have you chosen a company you’d like to work with to get more Instagram likes for your posts?

As a quick parting gift, here is one last tip to increase your likes: Mix up your posts. Meaning, don’t just publish the same type of content each day. Give your online audience some variety. In fact, Lifehack even suggests trying out five different types of photos.

Good luck!