ADVERTISEMENT
Business Tycoon, Sodiq Babatunde Rufai hosts star-studded birthday bash in Lagos

The event was marked with glitz, glamour, and a star-studded guest list that included several top Nigerian celebrities.

The birthday bash featured top-notch performances from Timaya, 9ice, and Sean Tizzle, who thrilled guests with their hit songs. The comedic stylings of Bovi had everyone in stitches, while football legend Obafemi Martins also graced the occasion.

The celebrant, Sodiq Babatunde Rufai, was filled with gratitude and appreciation for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and colleagues. In his remarks, he expressed his deep appreciation for the immense love shown to him on his special day.

The birthday celebration was a testament to the achievements of the highly intelligent Sodiq Rufai, who has made a name for himself in the Nigerian business world.

As the CEO and Managing Director of Wear It All luxury and Ruffy Realty Investment, he has built a reputation for himself as a savvy entrepreneur and a leading figure in the Nigerian fashion and real estate industry.

The event was attended by a host of top Nigerian celebrities, fashion icons, and business tycoons, who turned out in their best attire to celebrate with Babatunde. It was an opportunity for guests to network, socialize, and celebrate with one of Nigeria’s most prominent business leaders.

The birthday celebration of Sodiq Babatunde Rufai was a grand affair that brought together some of Nigeria’s biggest stars in music, comedy, and sports. It was a fitting tribute to a man who has made a significant impact in the Nigerian business world and an opportunity for guests to celebrate and honor his accomplishments.

