Blockchain Technology: NITDA urges youths to upscale talent

Inuwa spoke on how Blockchain Technology can support Digital Transformation and facilitate the Development of Nigeria into a Digital Economy.

He said that NITDA was committed to creating, stimulating the ecosystem for Blockchain technology and ensuring that Nigerian innovators thrived.

”There are a lot of opportunities in Blockchain and it is critical in every business.

”Talent is the human component of technology and innovations with Blockchain and emerging technologies is about the new solutions one is bringing onboard.

“So, you need to task yourself to know which solutions or offerings the industry requires,” Inuwa said.

According to him, the time for Nigerian youths to leverage on the growing digital sector to tackle the myriad of challenges facing the nation is now, in spite ethnic differences, because innovative ideas cannot be monopolised.

He said, ”Innovation is beyond invention, it needs to get to the point of commercialisation and until you can pitch your idea for someone to pay for your solutions, the innovation would, sadly, only be just an idea.”

According to him, government is building an ecosystem that will enable young ones to hatch their ideas from conception to realisation.

The NITDA boss also emphasised on the need for the participants to have venture capitalists who would invest in their innovative ideas.

The D-G also said that the organisation had developed the Blockchain adoption strategy to help stimulate the adoption of blockchain in the country.

He said that it would establish the Nigerian Blockchain Consortium which the summit would address.

Other steps to ensure developing blockchain technology include strengthening developmental regulation and law, and finding focus areas.

Promoting Literacy and Blockchain, Digital Innovation Incentivisation and the Startup Bill which has passed through the third reading at the National Assembly are also other steps.

Inuwa charged Youth Corps Members to take advantage of the opportunity and start a business before the end of their service year and possibly always ensure to be among the first movers in any digital-related endeavour.

The D-G also inaugurated the Baze University Artificial Intelligence/Blockchain Laboratory in company of some international innovators.