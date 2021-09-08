Bitzlato — a modern P2P cryptocurrency exchange platform

In 2016 the company introduced a brand-new generation of P2P platforms, which became even closer to ordinary users. Originally it was based on Telegram-bot — and in the summer of 2018, the service got its integrated Web version.

On Bitzlato you can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH) and other coins.

The average daily turnover on Bitzlato is around 200 BTC — with approximately 20K deals per day, the average time per deal is less than 6 minutes, and the average monthly turnover exceeds $200M.

The main feature of Bitzlato cryptocurrency exchange marketplace is the opportunity to buy and sell cryptocurrency from local vendors at the best rate with your favorite payment methods.

P2P is a network that works on a person-to-person principle. In the case of the platform, P2P means that the exchange occurs between two individuals registered on the platform.

For this type of trade, buyers and sellers sign up on the P2P trading service and post offers to buy or sell cryptocurrencies at a specific price or within a certain price range with a predetermined payment method.

How does the Bitzlato P2P platform work

The buyer transfers money to the seller's account, and the seller sends the cryptocurrency inside the platform. Thus, the only intermediary for P2P exchange is a program that transfers cryptocurrency from the seller's deposit to the buyer's wallet.

Exchange process:

The seller finds an offer or creates his own on the platform. He specifies the cryptocurrency that he wants to sell, the exchange rate, and the payment method. The buyer responds to the offer, and the seller accepts the trade. The p2p platform blocks cryptocurrency on the seller's deposit. The buyer sends money to the seller. The seller confirms the payment receipt inside the p2p platform. The p2p platform releases cryptocurrency from the seller's deposit to the buyer's wallet. Both sides give each other a rating and can even leave tips (optional).

Why trade on Bitzlato?

Buy and sell cryptocurrency without any commission - 0% fee for everything.

No strict KYC policy. You do not need to pass verification on the platform to participate in cryptocurrency trading.

Bitzlato supports any payment method.

2 user interfaces: Web-platform and Telegram-bot .

Instant deals. The average time of trade completion - 6 minutes.

Free internal transfers. You can send cryptocurrency within the service using gift codes without any commission.

You can send cryptocurrency within the service using gift codes without any commission. High security . Your funds are stored in cold wallets and cannot be stolen. The platform also provides user support at any time of the day and night, working 24/7 .

. Your funds are stored in cold wallets and cannot be stolen. The platform also provides user support at any time of the day and night, working . Withdraw cryptocurrencies from Bitzlato at zero network fees till the end of August (Make at least 1 deal using one of the African local currencies (NGN, KES, ZAR, DZD, EGP, ILS, AOA, BWP, TZS, UGX, RWF) and on the next day, you will find a voucher in your cabinet).

