Best site to buy and sell Tron, USDT(trc-20) in Nigeria

Arguably, Tron remains the best blockchain for the transaction of USDT due to its low transaction fees.

Unfortunately, only a few exchanges in Nigeria support the sale of USDT(trc-20) to Naira and almost all these exchanges are peer-to-peer, making it difficult and costly to sell USDT for naira.

Thanks to jackocoins, making the trading of USDT (trc-20) in Nigeria easy. Using jackocoins for your daily USDT trading doesn't only make it easy but also offers a high rate in the market for your USDT.

How jackocoins is becoming the best vendor

Jackocoins is a Nigeria-based exchange which started as a peer-to-peer exchange on jackobian forum in late 2016 and since then has been pushing to cover large customer's demand. In 2019, jackocoins officially launched, Due to trust from customers and reliable service provided, customers grow exponentially.

Jackocoins is known for its unique features which makes it one of the best trading platform hub for traders, some of which are;

1. There is enough liquidity from many partners making it possible to process payment instantly anytime.

2. known to offer the highest rate in the market for your USDT

3. Payment is paid once 1 confirmation received on the blockchain

4. Wallet is highly secured

5. Very supportive customer care

6. no maximum can be traded daily

How to start selling your usdt in 3 steps

Step1 - Register on jackocoins or download the mobile app for Android

Step2 - set your bank account detail

a) Click on the menu icon at the top left corner of the screen and go to bank account

c) click on Add A New Account

d) input bank details and save

Step 3 - Copy and fund your wallet address

Go to dashboard, choose crypto to sell, and stroll down to copy your wallet address

Note:

1) minimum sell is $250, if you send less than $250, it will be pending still you send the remaining fund to balance up to $250 minimum

2) Remember to set wallet mode OFF for instant payment

How to buy bulk USDT(trc-20) on jackocoins

Currently, we are only selling to people who buy in bulk. If you are buying in bulk, reach us using the information on our buy page for more details.

Other Crypto Assets you can trade on Jackocoins

Not only USDT trading is available, but you can also buy and sell your;

1.BITCOIN ( BTC)

2.TRON (TRX) - coming soon

3.BINANCE COIN (BNB) - coming soon

In conclusion, Jackocoins has made trading of USDT(trc-20) easy together with available cryptos such as BTC, remain one of the best and fast-growing exchanges in Nigeria, tuning to customer taste and keeping on improving daily. No doubt, they are becoming the top and favorite exchange in Nigeria and Africa at large soonest.

For support contact

Email: jackocoins247@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +2348130015202

Facebook: jackocoins

Twitter: @JackocoinsVelo

