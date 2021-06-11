Best site to buy and sell Tron, USDT(trc-20) in Nigeria
Arguably, Tron remains the best blockchain for the transaction of USDT due to its low transaction fees.
Thanks to jackocoins, making the trading of USDT (trc-20) in Nigeria easy. Using jackocoins for your daily USDT trading doesn't only make it easy but also offers a high rate in the market for your USDT.
How jackocoins is becoming the best vendor
Jackocoins is a Nigeria-based exchange which started as a peer-to-peer exchange on jackobian forum in late 2016 and since then has been pushing to cover large customer's demand. In 2019, jackocoins officially launched, Due to trust from customers and reliable service provided, customers grow exponentially.
Jackocoins is known for its unique features which makes it one of the best trading platform hub for traders, some of which are;
1. There is enough liquidity from many partners making it possible to process payment instantly anytime.
2. known to offer the highest rate in the market for your USDT
3. Payment is paid once 1 confirmation received on the blockchain
4. Wallet is highly secured
5. Very supportive customer care
6. no maximum can be traded daily
How to start selling your usdt in 3 steps
Step1 - Register on jackocoins or download the mobile app for Android
Step2 - set your bank account detail
a) Click on the menu icon at the top left corner of the screen and go to bank account
c) click on Add A New Account
d) input bank details and save
Step 3 - Copy and fund your wallet address
Go to dashboard, choose crypto to sell, and stroll down to copy your wallet address
Note:
1) minimum sell is $250, if you send less than $250, it will be pending still you send the remaining fund to balance up to $250 minimum
2) Remember to set wallet mode OFF for instant payment
How to buy bulk USDT(trc-20) on jackocoins
Currently, we are only selling to people who buy in bulk. If you are buying in bulk, reach us using the information on our buy page for more details.
Other Crypto Assets you can trade on Jackocoins
Not only USDT trading is available, but you can also buy and sell your;
1.BITCOIN ( BTC)
2.TRON (TRX) - coming soon
3.BINANCE COIN (BNB) - coming soon
In conclusion, Jackocoins has made trading of USDT(trc-20) easy together with available cryptos such as BTC, remain one of the best and fast-growing exchanges in Nigeria, tuning to customer taste and keeping on improving daily. No doubt, they are becoming the top and favorite exchange in Nigeria and Africa at large soonest.
For support contact
Email: jackocoins247@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +2348130015202
Facebook: jackocoins
Twitter: @JackocoinsVelo
