NESG hosts a panel session at the Social Media 2020 - “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears” in furtherance to the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES 25).

At the event, Stakeholders advise the Nigerian government to build strong institutions that will help fast track the country's transformation.

Wilson Erumebor, Senior Economist at the NESG, says Nigeria needs to have a deliberate vision and efforts to become the giant of Africa by 2050.

As Nigeria's population is increasing rapidly, stakeholders have advised the government to build strong institutions that will help fast track the transformation of the country into a prosperous one.

They stated this during a panel discussion organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) at Social Media Week Lagos 2020.

The session, titled; “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears,” was in furtherance to the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES 25), which hosted top public, private, and development officials in Abuja.

Participants at the NESG Social Media Week 2020 event in Lagos

Categorising the institutions, Dr. Ola Brown, the founder and the CEO of Flying Doctors Nigeria, said healthcare and education are the two pillars any country can rest on, advising the Nigerian government to concentrate more on the two components.

Brown also said that it was pertinent for Nigeria to increase the level of investments and exports though innovations.

Wilson Erumebor, Senior Economist at the NESG, said Nigeria needs to have a deliberate vision and efforts to become the giant of Africa by 2050.

Reiterating that Nigeria's growing population will have a huge effect on infrastructure, education, and food security of the economy, Erumebor urged the inclusion of young Nigerians at the table to decide the country's future.

“They should be given voices,” he said.

Titilope Oni, Ag. Head Think Tank Operations at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, said peace and security were important to the growth of Nigeria's economy.

On her part, Solape Hammond, the special adviser to the Lagos State Governor on SDG and Investments, emphasised the essence of tech and digital economy in fast-tracking the transformation of a nation.

Hammond said the state government is collaborating with the private sector to have a more secure environment by putting infrastructure in place to grow the digital economy.

The event was moderated by Yinka Iyinolakan of the NESG.