The UN report released on Monday, June 17, 2019, titled: “The World Population Prospects 2019: Highlights”, estimates that the next 30 years, the global population will add an extra 2 billion people to today’s figure of 7.7 billion, and, by the end of the century, the planet will have to sustain around 11 billion.

More than half of the projected increase in the global population to 2050 will be concentrated in just nine countries. These countries in ascending orders are India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, the United Republic of Tanzania, Indonesia, Egypt and the United States of America.

According to the report, Sub-Saharan Africa will grow from 1.06 billion in 2019 to 1.4 billion in 2030, 2.12 billion in 2050 and by 2100, the population of the region will increase to 3.78 billion.

Liu Zhenmin, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), said, “Many of the fastest growing populations are in the poorest countries, where population growth brings additional challenges.”

“These challenges include the fight to eradicate poverty, and combat hunger and malnutrition; greater equality; and improved healthcare and education. The report, he said, offers a “roadmap” indicating where to target action and interventions.”

The UN report recommends that governments make use of this “demographic dividend” to invest in education in health.