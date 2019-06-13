10 startups were selected for the final which held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Founded in 2018 by Caryl Joshua Akonor, Truckrtech gives real-time visibility, cargo-in-transit insurance and proper communication channels to shippers and drivers.

The all for application made early in May 2019 got over 200 entries across Africa. This was followed by a rigorous screening session then selection of 10 finalists, all culminating in the grand finale where selected startups will have to battle for N1 million equity-free funding.

Judges say they were impressed with Truckrtech's potential to scale and multiply their trucks and services beyond Ghana.

"We did our pilot between January and April, and started full operations in May 2019. Between May and June, we've done $12,000 in revenue. We can look to 15% month on month revenue increase with this funding from Pitch2Win," Caryl Joshua Akonor, Founder, Truckrtech, said.

The panel of judges in the final included Dr Ola Brown (FlyingDoctors & Greentree Capital Investments), Dr Femi Kuti (Reliance HMO), Yuzuru Honda (Freakout Holdings), Babara Iyayi, (Lateral Capital/Element Inc) and Hiro Mashita (M&S partners).

The runners-up were Asusu, a SaaS startup digitising the financial activities of low income and daily earners, and Prodigy, a school management software based in Nigeria.