TechCircle, a platform that organises meetups for tech startups in Nigeria, has, in partnership with FreakOut Holdings, a Japanese marketing technology company, announced a list of 10 startups to compete for N1 million in equity-free funding at the final of the Pitch2Win competition.

The programme was launched to discover the most innovative startups in Nigeria, and then position them for local and international opportunities. The winner of the competition will be selected on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Impact Hub, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Applications opened in early May 2019 to startups across a number of sectors, including agriculture, clean tech and energy, utilities, construction, manufacturing, media and entertainment, education, healthcare, retail, ICT, logistics, water, luxury goods and jewellery, among many others.

In total, Pitch2Win received over 200 entries from startups that are leveraging technology to solve problems across Nigeria.

To select the winner are judges from different sectors of the economy. They include Dr Ola Brown (FlyingDoctors and Greentree Capital Investments), Dr Femi Kuti (Reliance HMO), Yuzuru Honda (Freakout Holdings), Babara Iyayi, (Lateral Capital/Element Inc.) and Hiro Mashita (M&S Partners).

Here are the 10 startups competing for the N1 million prize