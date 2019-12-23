The holiday season has officially started.

With Christmas just around the corner, what better way to treat yourself and your loved ones than to go see a movie at the cinemas?

Below is our pick of the best films currently showing in local theatres.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa has compiled a list of the best movies to watch in Nigerian cinemas this week. They are:

Merry Men 2: Another Mission

The sequel follows Abuja's eligible bachelors Remi Martins, Amaju Abioritsegbemi, Ayo Alesinloye, and Naz Okigbo known as The Merry Men.

In this movie, they meet their match in Kenya, some ladies determined to make them pay for their atrocities.

The movie stars AY Makun, Ramsey Nouah, Regina Daniels, Iretiola Doyle, Alex Asogwa, Jim Iyke, Falz, Nancy Isime, Ufuoma McDermott, Linda Osifo and Damilola Adegbite.

"Merry Men" is curently available for streaming on Netflix.

Your Excellency

Funke Akindele-Bello makes her directorial debut with this political satire. It follows a billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who becomes the forerunner for the presidential elections through the power of social media.

Akindele-Bello, Akin Lewis, Deyemi Okanlawon, Osas Ighodaro, Falz, Seyilaw, and Kemi Lala Akindoju make up the cast.

Kpali

Emem Ema's debut film tells the story of Amaka, a young Nigerian and Investment Banker, who has 30 days to secure a resident permit (kpali) in the UK or face deportation.

The cast includes Ini Dima-Okojie, Nkem Owoh, Gloria Anozie-Young, Linda Ejiofor, Kunle Remi, Uzor Arukwe, Seyilaw, Kunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole, and Linda Ejiofor- Sulaiman.

ALSO READ: 'Kpali' is an interesting and relatable comedy

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

Directed by Ramsey Nouah, the 2019 sequel tells the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke’s son whose quest for the lavish life takes him down the same questionable path his father took in the 1994 Nollywood classic.

It features familiar faces like Kenneth Okonkwo, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, and Kanayo O. Kanayo. New additions include Nouah, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, Munachi Abii and Swanky JKA, who was only three months old when the first movie came out.

Figures from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) show that the movie has earned over N140 million. It is now the tenth highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time.

Sugar Rush

You can also look out for Sugar Rush, set to be released on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Produced by Jade and directed by Kayode Kasum, this movie follows three young ladies who stumble across $800,000 (N288.8 million) and decided to spend it all. They later have to deal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and criminals after the money is found to be the loot of some internet fraudsters.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bisola Aiyeola, Omoni Oboli, Tobi Bakre, Mawuli Gavour, Banky W, Adedimeji Lateef and Uzor Arukwe make up the cast. Famous Nigerian musician D’Banj makes an appearance. He is also a co-producer on the project.

Foreign movies currently showing in cinemas include "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Jumanji: The Next Level."