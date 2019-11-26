“Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” has been breaking records since its release.

Now in its third week in Nigerian theatres, the sequel to the 1992 Nollywood classic has already crossed the N100 million mark.

It is now the tenth highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time.

The highly anticipated sequel to the Nollywood classic “Living in Bondage” opened on November 8, 2019 with N25 million.

It quickly grossed a total of N48.6 million within seven days according to data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

By its second week in local theatres, the 2019 sequel had made another N36.7 million, outperforming foreign movies like the newly released “Charlie’s Angels” by Sony Pictures Studios.

Nigerian Box Office for November 15 - 21 (ceanigeria)

Now showing for the third week, this movie has grossed a total of N103.7 million making “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” the tenth highest grossing Nigerian film of all time.

Nigerian Box Office for November 22 - 24 (ceanigeria)

It is quickly becoming the biggest Nigerian film of the year after Bolanle Austen-Peters’ The Bling Lagosians which earned ₦120 million over 10 weeks.

10 highest-grossing Nigerian films(Wikipedia)

ALSO READ: Here is how Living in Bondage, the 1992 classic changed Nollywood

Directed by Ramsey Nouah, the 2019 sequel tells the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke’s son whose quest for the lavish life takes him down the same questionable path his father took.

Written by Nicole Asinugo and C.J. Obasi, it features familiar faces like Kenneth Okonkwo, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, and Kanayo O. Kanayo.

New additions include Nouah, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, Munachi Abii and Swanky JKA, who was only three months old when the first movie came out.