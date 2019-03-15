The weekend is finally here [thank goodness]. To properly unwind and have a great time, Business Insider SSA by Pulse has put together some suggestions to help narrow down your options.

Here are five Nigerian movies currently streaming on Netflix and why you should definitely check them out:

(1) Chief Daddy

As of today, March 15, 2019, "Chief Daddy" is now available for streaming on the American platform. This is the third movie from the EbonyLife Films' studio to be acquired by Netflix.

It tells the story of a Lagos-based billionaire, Chief Daddy, who suddenly dies at the dinner table. His death is followed by a scramble amongst family members, household staff and mistresses for his fortune. But there's a catch - his will declares that they must find a way to work together to arrange his funeral, or risk losing everything.

This is perfect for anyone looking for a laugh with a touch of drama. You can also see some of Nigeria's best actors and actresses: Kate henshaw-nuttal, Nkem owoh, Joke silva, Richard mofe damijo and Patience ozokwor.

ALSO READ: 3 Nigerian films selected for Hollywood exhibition

(2) Lionheart

Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut is still available on Netflix. It is a heartwarming story of family bond and a woman determined to turn a dying business around.

You also get to see several Nollywood veteran actors like Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo, Nkem Owoh, Onyeka Onwenu and Genevieve Nnaji.

(3) The wedding party

With this, you can get all the comedy and drama that comes with a classic Nigerian wedding. You can expect the exes, fighting parents and uninvited guests. Vogue cover girl, Adesua Etomi is in this 2016 movie along with Banky Wellington, Richard Mofe Damijo, Sola Sobowale and Iretiola Doyle.

(4) The visit

Any movie with award winning actress Nse Ikpe-Etim is definitely bound to be a good time. Here, you see the lives of uptight, conservative Chidi and Eugenia, thrown into disarray when a loudmouthed, hard-partying new couple moves in next door. When they come over for a visit, both couples realise that their marriages have secrets.

(5) Fifty

We add "Fifty" to the list in honour of International Women's Day, which was on March 8, 2019. It follows the life of 4 women in their 50s and their lives in an interesting way.

It was the first EbonyLife film production that was acquired by Netflix.

*Honorable Mention

Nigerian-British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor has a new movie currently streaming on the platform. His directorial debut, "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" was released on Netflix on March 1, 2019.

Based on the semi-autographical book of the same name, it tells the tear-jerking story of Kamkwamba (played by Maxwell Simba, with Ejiofor as his father, Trywell) who is forced to quit high school after his parents couldn’t scrape together the tuition.

Undeterred, he sneaks into classes and the library, where an American textbook called “Using Energy” inspires him to build a windmill with bicycle parts. His invention helps save his farming village.