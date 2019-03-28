The movie is one of the most anticipated movies in 2019 and the filmmaker has said no stone will be left unturned before the movie’s official release.

In a recent chat during a Canon private screening of the movie for media executives, Afolayan opened up on some important factors that went into the movie production.

Featuring Femi Adebayo, Fathia Williams, Samuel Oludayo Akinpelu, Abdulateef Adedimeji, Charles Okocha, Samuel Ajibola, Wale Akorede Simisola Ogunleye, Tobi Bakre, and Wale Akorede, ‘Mokalik’ is set in an automobile repair workshop (mechanic village).

The plot follows the story of an 11-year-old boy, Ponmile, from the middle-class suburbs, whose parents decided to help him find his path in life as an apprentice at a mechanic workshop.

Here are five things you should know about Kunle Afolayan’s new movie, ‘Mokalik’

﻿1. ‘Mokalik’ came after an experience in a mechanic village

Kunle Afolayan has explained how his new movie, ‘Mokalik’ came to reality at a private screening for media executives. Afolayan said he had visited a mechanic village with an antique car and his experience in the mechanic village from sunrise to sunset was responsible for the idea to shoot a film. He went further to say though he wasn’t thinking of the movie when took his son to the mechanic workshop, reactions from fans ignited the decision to make filming an experience at the mechanic workshop a reality.

2. Why Simi and Tobi Bakre joined the cast

Quite a number of Nigerian music stars got their first movie roles between 2017 and 2018. And songstress, Simi, made her acting debut on ‘Mokalik’ alongside Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tobi Bakre. Explaining his reasons for casting Simi and Tobi, Afolayan said, ‘Tobi is a natural talent and I have always seen that in him, so I decided to cast him for the role. Simi’s part was not originally in my head until the writer, Tunde Babalola wrote her character into the film. I had always imagined a Simi in that role and she was able to pull it off.’

3. Lead character is Kunle Afolayan’s nephew

Kunle Afolayan revealed that the lead character for his movie, ‘Mokalik’ is his nephew, Toni Afolayan. Though a new entrant but not totally new to the world of movies, the young Afolayan depicted the character of Ponmile in the movie. Also worthy of note is Anu Afolayan, who worked on the set of the movie alongside Pat Nebo.

4. ‘Mokalik’ shot with a special flexible cinema camera

Kunle Afolayan’s decision to shoot ‘Mokalik’ saw him experimenting with a new camera. Speaking on his choice of camera for the film shoot, Afolayan said he found a new cinematic camera by Canon best for the shoot. Afolayan said he wanted a flexible camera with high grade and multiple functions and he was provided with the Canon EOS C300 Mark II camera.

5. Post production was done in Nigeria

Kunle Afolayan has revealed that a major integral part of the movie, ‘Mokalik’ was done in Nigeria. He disclosed that the post-production of the movie was solely done in Nigeria. He, however, pointed out that colouring and grading of the movie were done outside the shores of Nigeria. The movie was shot in a mechanic village where Afolayan had gone to service his car.