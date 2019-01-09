National Film and Video Censors Board releases highest grossing movies in 2018

First on the list is 'Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons' released in September

'King of Boys', released in October, follows in second place.

Nigeria's top 10 grossing movies in 2018 made N697 million.

This has been revealed by an industry book by the National Film and Video Censors Board.

Presenting Nollywood at a glance, it takes stock of all the 87 films released last year by the cinema film distributors like FilmOne distribution, Genesis Cinemas, Silverbird film distribution and Blue Pictures distribution.

It also considers the estimates of the total box office sales of these movies in both Nigerian and Ghanian cinemas presented as of November 16, 2018.

Based on all the facts, Ay Makun's 'Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons' which made N228 million, has been crowned the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of the year.

Kemi Adetiba's 'King of Boys' making N104 million comes in second place followed by 'The Ghost & the Tout' by Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham with N77 million.

'Merry Men' is currently the fourth highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time.

ALSO READ: Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons is a brilliant mix of powerful casting and relatable humour

Here are highest grossing Nollywood movies for 2018