Nigeria's top 10 highest earning actors and actresses make N3.5 billion in 2018.

The newly released list from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) shows that this figure is based on the total earnings of movies in the Gross Box Office for West Africa (Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia).

This was disclosed in the First Edition of the Official Nigerian Box Office YearBook 2018/19 released by the CEAN in partnership with Comscore, the official data reporting partner.

According to the statistics, Folarin "Falz" Falana is Nollywood's highest earning actor of 2018. The three films he appeared in last year made N513 million.

Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Nigeria's highest-earning actress of 2018, did not take on any leading roles. However, her two movies - 'Merry Men' (N235 million) and 'King of Boys' (N226 million) - placed her right at the top of the Box Office.

The second highest earning Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) appeared in three films which grossed N496 million.

Here is the total breakdown of how Nigeria's top 10 highest earning actors made N3.5 billion in 2018:

Falz (N513 million)

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'New Money' - N42 million

RMD (N496 million)

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'God Calling' - N18 million

Osas Ighodaro (N461 million)

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'King of Boys' - N226 million

Toni Tones (N333 million)

'King of Boys' - N226 million

'Lara and the Beat' - N31 million

'The Royal Hibiscus Hotel' - N58 million

'June' - N 13 million

Chigul (N329 million)

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'Ghost and Tout' - N77 million

'Crazy People' - N16 million

Zainab Balogun (N313 million)

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'The Royal Hibiscus Hotel' - N59 million

'God Calling' - N18 million

Funke Akindele (N301 million)

'Chief Daddy' - N236 million

'Moms at War' - N65 million

Ademola Adedoyin (N287 million)

'King of Boys' - N226 million

'Lara and the Beat' - N31 million

'God Calling' - N18 million

'Knockout Blessing' - N7 million

Jim Iyke (N272 million)

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'7 and A half dates' - N33 million

'Lovebirds' - N4 million

Ramsey Nouah (N251 million)

'Merry Men' - N235 million

'Crazy People' - N16 million