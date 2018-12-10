Here are the countries with the best and worst roads in Africa

news

The World Economic Forum has released its annual Global Competitiveness Report for 2017–2018.

Every year, the international non-profit organization ranks over 140 countries based on the quality (extensiveness and condition) of their road infrastructure with 7 being extremely good and 1 for extremely poor.

While some African countries performed poorly, others did really well, even managing to surpass world economic giants like China and Italy.

Meet the seven countries with the best roads in Africa:

Namibia

This SouthWest African country tops the list of nations with the best quality roads infrastructure across the continent.

It ranked 31 out of 137 countries (with a score of 5.0 out of 7), beating global economic giants like China and India who were ranked 42 and 55 respectively. Namibia also ranked highly in the 2016/2017 report, getting the 23rd position out of 138 countries.

The country's high ranking has been traced to the establishment of its Roads Authority in April 2000. According to the report, "Namibia is the only Southern African Development Community (SADC) country that has well-developed and functioning corridors such as the Trans-Caprivi Highway, which links Namibia with Zambia, Zimbabwe and DRC; the Trans-Kalahari Highway, which links Namibia with Botswana and South Africa's industrial hub, the province of Gauteng, and the Trans-Kunene Corridor, which links Namibia to Angola and the DRC via the port of Walvis Bay."

Rwanda

The second African country to make the top 50 list is this East African country, coming in at the 32nd position with a score of 5.

Thanks to aid from China, Japan, the European Union and others, the country's primary roads are said to be well maintained with its national roads getting 71.4 per cent, according to figures from the Rwandan ministry of infrastructure.

Eswatini

The third best in Africa is the former Swaziland which was recently renamed eSwatini.

Ranked 39 (with a score of 4.7) globally, the country boasts of a good network of tarred roads, 28 per cent of which was paved by 1997, according to the National Encyclopedia.

Morocco

Due to investments in rural infrastructure made by the government, this country managed to beat global giants like Italy and Belgium to be ranked 52 globally and fourth best in Africa (4.5).

Mauritius

Fifth on the list is the most democratic country in Africa with a global ranking of 48 and a score of 4.5.

South Africa

The last African country to make the top 50 list is South Africa. It ranked 50 globally and sixth across the continent with a score of 4.4.

Seychelles

Ranked 53 globally, with a score of 4.4 is the most open country in Africa. It is the seventh African country with the best roads.

African countries with the worst roads

The worst roads across the continent can be found in the following nations:

Cameroon was ranked 126 globally and scored 2.6.

It was followed by Nigeria, ranked 127 in the world with a score of 2.5.

Mozambique came in at 129 and also scored 2.5.

Guinea ranked fourth in Africa and 133 in the world with a low score of 2.2.

This was followed by Madagascar, the East African country with a ranking of 134 and also scored 2.2.

Congo, Democratic Rep came in at 136 with a poor score of 2.1.

Last on the list is Mauritania, a country in Northwest Africa in the 137 positions with an extremely poor ranking of 2.0.