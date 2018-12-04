Pulse.ng logo
African nations that offer you easy access this festive season

Lifestyle These African countries guarantee you easy access during this festive season

Thanks to a visa-free policy being adopted by a growing number of African countries you can now afford to spend to have a stress- free holiday in these places.

Certain African countries have recently adopted the visa-free policy making them the perfect places to spend the holidays.

The Africa Visa Openness Index Report has compiled a list of nations that have decided to open their borders to travellers across the continent.

Number one on the list is Seychelles, followed by Benin. These two countries are the only ones that offer visa-free access to all Africans.

The rest are divided into three categories; no visa, visa on arrival and visa required.

Here are the top 10 visa-open countries in Africa for 2018:

Seychelles- visa free access to 53 countries

Benin - visa free entry to 53 nations

Rwanda - visa free (15), visa on arrival (38)

Togo - visa free (15),  visa on arrival 38)

Guinea-Bissau - visa free (14), visa on arrival (39)

Uganda - visa free (18), visa on arrival (34), visa required (1)

Ghana - visa free (17), visa on arrival (35), visa required (1)

Cape Verde -visa free (16), visa on arrival (36), visa required (1)

Kenya -visa Free (18), visa on arrival (33), visa required (2)

Mozambique - visa free (9), visa on arrival (44)

