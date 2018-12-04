African nations that offer you easy access this festive season

Thanks to a visa-free policy being adopted by a growing number of African countries you can now afford to spend to have a stress- free holiday in these places.
The Africa Visa Openness Index Report has compiled a list of nations that have decided to open their borders to travellers across the continent.
Number one on the list is Seychelles, followed by Benin. These two countries are the only ones that offer visa-free access to all Africans.
The rest are divided into three categories; no visa, visa on arrival and visa required.
Seychelles- visa free access to 53 countries
Benin - visa free entry to 53 nations
Rwanda - visa free (15), visa on arrival (38)
Togo - visa free (15), visa on arrival 38)
Guinea-Bissau - visa free (14), visa on arrival (39)
Uganda - visa free (18), visa on arrival (34), visa required (1)
Ghana - visa free (17), visa on arrival (35), visa required (1)
Cape Verde -visa free (16), visa on arrival (36), visa required (1)
Kenya -visa Free (18), visa on arrival (33), visa required (2)
Mozambique - visa free (9), visa on arrival (44)