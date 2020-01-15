Last year, statistics from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) showed that moviegoers spent more money on foreign films.

Things are starting to look different in 2020 as January kicks off on a high note for Nigerian movies.

Two Nollywood films are currently ruling the box office with almost N400 million.

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has released the latest statistics for January 10th - 12th, 2020.

According to the figures, the number one movie at the Nigerian box office is a Nollywood movie - "Merry Men 2:Another Mission."

The movie opened in local theatres on December 20, 2019, with over N36 million. Since then, it has grossed N205 million making the 2019 sequel the current king of the box office.

Top 20 films 10th-12th January 2020 (ceanigeria)

The sequel continues the original story started in the 2018 "Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons."

Ayo, Naz, Amaju and Remi, the charming foursome known as the Merry Men, meet their match in some ladies determined to make them pay for their atrocities.

Directed by Toka McBaror and produced by Ayo AY Makun, the movie features Ramsey Nouah, Jim Iyke, Falz, Williams Uchemba, Regina Daniels, BBNaija’s Alex Unusual, Nancy Isime, Iretiola Doyle, and Damilola Adegbite.

Your Excellency is in second place

"Merry Men 2" is followed by "Your Excellency" which has made N164 million since opening on December 13, 2019.

This is a great development for Nollywood considering the fact that 10 of the top 20 film releases of 2019 are all foreign.

Written by Yinka Ogun, with Isioma Osaje and James Amuta producing, the movie tells the story of Chief Olalekan Ajadi, a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who is obsessed with Donald Trump. He becomes a credible contender through the power of social media.

Cast includes Akin Lewis, Lala Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Ekun Edewor, Alex Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Seyi Law, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Emmanuel OMG, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul and Toni Tones.