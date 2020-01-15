The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has revealed the top 20 film releases of 2019.

The list is dominated by foreign movies like "Avengers: Endgame," "Lion King," and "Hobbs & Shaw."

Nigerian movies didn't make it to the top 10 portion of the list.

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NVFCB) Executive Director, Adedayo Thomas, has announced that "the box office generated almost N7bn in 2019. Between N6.4bn and N6.7bn was generated."

A portion of this went to the top 10 film releases of the year which happen to all be foreign movies.

Moviegoers spent a total of N2.47 billion on these 10 movies.

Here is a breakdown:

Avengers: Endgame–N528.4m

Lion King–N316.2m

Hobbs & Shaw –N279.6m

Captain Marvel–N236.6m

Aquaman –N195.7m

Top films of 2019 (ceanigeria)

Aladdin–N194.1m

Angel has fallen –N184.6m

Spider-man: Far from home–N181.3m

Jumanji –N178.8m

John Wick–N173.5m

ALSO READ: The cinema culture in Nigeria is improving but at a slow pace

Where do Nigerian movies stand?

Nollywood films can be found from the 11th position with "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" as the top West African film release of 2019.

Despite being released two months ago (November 8, 2019), the sequel to 1992 classic "Living in Bondage" has grossed a total of N161 million.

Top West African films of 2019 (ceanigeria)

Next, we have "Chief Daddy" with N387. 5 million. It came out on December 14, 2018.

Another recently released film makes the list. In third place, we have "Merry Men 2: Another Mission" with N181 million.

See here to see the top five Nollywood movies that won at the box office in 2019.