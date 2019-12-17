Funke Akindele makes her directorial debut with a new movie called "Your Excellency."

The film has earned N17.5 million within its first two days in local theatres.

It is currently the second movie at the Nigerian box office.

"Your Excellency" opened in over 50 theatres across the country on December 13, 2019. Within its first two days, Funke Akindele-Bello’s directorial debut earned N15.7 million.

Figures from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) show that the movie has made a cumulative revenue of N20 million.

Top 20 films 13th-15th December 2019 (ceanigeria)

It is now the second movie at the Nigerian box office following "Jumanji: The Next Level," which has made N27 million.

All about "Your Excellency"

After producing at least 10 Nollywood movies and several TV series, Akindele-Bello has made the switch to directing.

In "Your Excellency," she directs and plays the lead role in the film described as a social-media-driven political comedy.

Funke Akindele-Bello on the set of 'Your Excellency' [R&B]

Written by Yinka Ogun, with Isioma Osaje and James Amuta producing, the movie tells the story of Chief Olalekan Ajadi, a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who is obsessed with Donald Trump. He becomes a credible contender through the power of social media.

Cast includes Akin Lewis, Lala Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Ekun Edewor, Alex Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Seyi Law, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Emmanuel OMG, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul and Toni Tones.