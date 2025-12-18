Pulse List: Top 10 Favourite Music Videos of 2025

Here are the top 10 favourite music videos of 2025 as selected by Pulse Music Desk.

This year, Nigerian visuals boldly interpreted the country’s rich cultural heritage and an expansion of storytelling. Music videos became more than just beautiful vixens, flashy cars, and popping bottles to cultural celebration and in-depth artistic exploration.

Directors this year didn’t just shoot music videos; they made mini-movies. They interrogated our streets, our spirituality, our style, and sometimes even our history. From the resurrection of TG Omori to the shock gospel takeover that humbled the industry’s biggest stars, the visual landscape was undeniable. We’ve argued. We’ve re-watched. We’ve scrubbed through timelines.

From the bulk of video releases, Pulse Nigeria’s Music Desk has selected the ten that stood out for their quality and impact.

To choose the top ten music videos of 2025, the following criteria were considered:

Eligibility Window: December 1, 2024, to December 1, 2025

Visual Quality: Premium is given to the intrinsic quality of the music video. We consider the visual quality and how the themes, story line, costumes, and execution perfectly interpret the song.

10. Asake – Why Love

Director: Edgar Esteves and Jordie.

Release Date: 12 February, 2025

Views: 13,126,371

Kicking off our list is "Why Love". The video’s crowning jewel is the presence of Asake’s muse, American media personality India Love. Dressed in matching, army fatigues that scream "Giran Republic" defiance, the duo navigates a world of surveillance and luxury. The visuals move away from the frantic crowds of Asake’s previous work, opting instead for a "Bonnie and Clyde" vibe, which matches his current mindset to live wild and free.

Notably, the reactions to the video were a cultural earthquake. Within hours of its release, social media platforms birthed dating theories while some fans were left gushing over the unexpected chemistry and the "global-facing" styling. Regardless of the debate, the sheer polish of the production proved that Asake is no longer just a singer; he is a high-fashion curator. It justifies its spot on our year-end list for being the most talked-about "crossover" aesthetic of the year, bridging the gap between Lagos grit and Los Angeles glam.

Why Top 10? Asake remains one of the most theatrical performers of his generation, but this video proved he can deliver emotional depth just as effortlessly as he commands the party anthem. The visuals are a statement for Nigerian music in 2025; the year when Nigerian artists stopped trying to "fit in" globally and instead started casting global icons (like India Love) into their world. It was a power move that signaled the launch of Asake’s Giran Republic management, showing his ability to deliver visuals that match his ambition.

9. Odumodublvck – “Industry Machine”

Director: Michael Emmanuel

Release Date: October 12, 2025

Views: 1,301,353

Kicking off our list is the gritty realism of Odumodublvck. The setting is an enigmatic, smoke-filled bar where the air carries the scent of tobacco, tension, and transformation. Odumodublvck sits in a barber’s chair, mouthing off his defiant lyrics as he gets a haircut in the presence of an attorney who meticulously documents what looks like a personal account of events, which give credence to the catchy line, “Dem been dey find me for court all along.”

The prosthetic work is also notable. One side of Odumodublvck’s face rendered as a mechanical construct of steel and circuitry, the literal embodiment of the Industry Machine. It’s a haunting, calculated visual metaphor for an artist hardened into near-cyborg resilience, or as he puts it, a machine with the grit to conquer the Nigerian music industry. It’s eerie, precise, and utterly Big Kala.

Why Top 10? "Industry Machine" triumphs through atmosphere and subtext. It captures the defiance and resilience that have brought him success while also subtly pointing to the numbness that comes with fame. The video is also evidence that visualisers are no less than a music video and can also get the job done.

8. Ayra Starr & Rema – “Who’s Dat Girl?”

Director: Meji Alabi

Release Date: 21 October, 2025

Views: 18,621,726

The visuals for ‘Who’s Dat Girl?’ is a high-octane collision of Rema’s chaotic Ravager energy and Ayra Starr’s sensual Sabi Girl elegance. Set against Morocco’s sun-drenched landscapes, the video arrived with massive fanfare.

The visuals move seamlessly from ancient architecture and bustling markets to the endless desert with Ayra Starr commanding the screen in true it-girl mode. The Grammy-nominee is flanked at one point by masked riders in purple turbans charging across golden sands, while Rema exudes effortless swagger from a palace-like setting.

The release triggered a digital meltdown. Within hours, social media was ablaze, fans dissecting their chemistry, and the video racked up over one million views in just eight hours. The conversation wasn’t all praise, though, as some debated whether the song fully met the hype. But many hailed it as a big moment that reflects their status as two of Afrobeats' biggest stars.

Why Top 10? ‘Who’s Dat Girl?’ is the definitive "Main Character" visual of 2025. While other artists were exploring heritage or street grit, Ayra and Rema chose to lean into a polished, global pop aesthetic that wouldn't look out of place on a full-length feature film.

7. Shallipopi – “Laho”

Director: Perliks Definition

Release Date: 6 March, 2025

Views: 70,114,034

Directed by Perliks Definition, "Laho" is a juggernaut. While purists were looking for deep metaphors, Shallipopi delivered a high-gloss, unapologetic victory lap that became one of the most-watched Nigerian music videos of 2025.

The video is an endless parade of the "Evian" lifestyle. The visual representation of "Laho" (abundance) shows Shallipopi as a street-king who has successfully conquered the corporate machine.

Why Top 10? This video didn't just accompany the song; it gave it character. It justifies its spot on our year-end list because you cannot tell the story of 2025 without the video that sat at the top of the "Trending" tab for weeks on end.

6. Gaise Baba ft. Lawrence Oyor – “No Turning Back II”

Release Date: May 16, 2025

Views: 42,453,927

The industry is still reeling from this one. A gospel track became the #1 most-viewed Nigerian music video of 2025. The song was also the #1 most Googled Nigerian song of 2025. The visuals are simple yet engaging.

It features the Davidic Generation Church congregation led by Pastor Lawrence Oyor. It was shot with wide angles that make the gathering look like a spiritual army. There are no vixens, no cars, just a bold declaration of faith.

Why Top 10? You cannot tell the story of 2025 without this video. It forced the pop-centric industry to acknowledge the impact gospel music still holds on a population searching for hope.

5. Wizkid – “Kese (Dance)”

Director: Wizkid (Self-Directed)

Release Date: 5 March, 2025

Views: 10,091,734

The visuals for 'Kese' is a historic milestone as it marks Wizkid’s official directorial debut. Sure, JM Films provided elite production support, but the vision, pacing, and vibe are all Wizkid. The setting is minimal, with the concept centred around a movie theatre. But the magic doesn’t come from the set. It comes from him.

Wizkid’s aura dominates every frame: audacious, magnetic, effortless. You don’t watch Kese, you feel it. Clean, crisp, and chill, the video celebrates the “soft life” while showcasing the rhythmic elegance of Afropop. But make no mistake, it’s Wizkid’s aura that makes Kese unforgettable.

Why Top 5? The restraint is the point. In a year of loud visuals, Wizkid whispered, and the world leaned in. In recent years, Afrobeats visuals have been an arms race of "who can fit more dancers, more pyrotechnics, and more quick-cuts into three minutes." It became exhausting. With Wizkid directing his own video for the first time, he stripped away the noise. He realized that in an era of 15-second TikTok brain-rot, the most radical thing you can do is ask the viewer to look at one beautiful thing for more than three seconds. It is a directorial debut that didn't feel like a vanity project. It felt like a veteran artist finally taking the brush because he was tired of seeing the canvas cluttered.

4. Adekunle Gold ft. Yinka Ayefele & Adewale Ayuba – “Many People”

Director: Perliks Definition

Release Date: 11 November, 2025

Views: 3,246,655

Adekunle Gold remains the undisputed definition of evolution in Afrobeats, but this time he takes us straight to the past. The visuals for ‘Many People’ is a full-blown retro revival. Featuring legendary Tungba artist Yinka Ayefele and Fuji Icon Adewale Ayuba, the music video has guest appearances from alongside BBNaija Season 10 winner Imisi, Housemate and AG look-alike Mensah, and even the director Perliks took a moment from manning the camera to deliver a cameo. The video is basically a love letter to the 90s Owambe scene. The vintage lace, the grainy VHS textures, all captured with impeccable attention to detail that takes viewers on a trip to the old Nigerian music videos.

Why Top 5? This is arguably the most culturally significant “reunion” visual of 2025, and it proves why Adekunle Gold remains the industry’s premier curator of Nigerian identity. The moment Yinka Ayefele delivers the hook with those unmistakable hand gestures? It’s pure emotion. The visuals are a bridge between the Gen Z Alté crowd and the Fuji pioneers, an unforgettable handshake between past and present. Nostalgia never felt this joyous.

3. Davido ft. Omah Lay – “With You”

Director: Dammy Twitch

Release Date: 16 June, 2025

Views: 45,485,916

Davido and Omah Lay on a track was true blockbuster. “With You” is arguably the Nigerian song of the year, but the visuals elevated it. The video employs a brilliant dual-narrative: Davido in high-gloss, frantic settings representing the chaos of fame, contrasted with Omah Lay in bright solitude.

The theme is a high-definition celebration of Nigerian joy, but the "Year-End" justification lies entirely in its guest of honour: the legendary "Zigima" King, Bright Chimezie. Seeing the highlife veteran perform his elastic dance moves alongside Davido and Omah Lay was a heartwarming moment. Dammy Twitch utilizes warm, saturated hues and sweeping cinematic shots to frame the trio against backdrops that feel like a modern-day rave.

Why Top 3? This video’s power lies in its cultural sincerity. It’s a high-definition love letter to the Zigima sound. But the real magic…the critical reason it ranks so high, comes in that goosebumps moment when the legendary Bright Chimezie graces the screen.

2. Seyi Vibez – “SHAOLIN”

Director: TG Omori

Release Date: 26 February, 2025

Views: 7,321,453

This video was the cultural event of Q1. Marking the triumphant return of TG Omori after his hiatus. The visual power of SHAOLIN lies in its haunting, minimalist militancy, punctuated by bursts of raw, kinetic energy.

The iconic TG Omori constructs a striking “cult of personality” aesthetic, filling the frame with dozens of men in white, skin chalked to match, eyes hidden behind dark shades. This “human wallpaper” evokes a surreal, monastic atmosphere, but the stillness is shattered by relentless, high-octane dance cuts. Each frantic move syncs with the pounding log drums, producing a rhythmic visual violence that is both disciplined and chaotic.

However, the cinematic climax belongs to Seyi Vibez himself: floating effortlessly above the fray while singing. It’s a gravity-defying image that symbolizes his ascension in the industry both physically and spiritually. The tension emerges purely from the interplay of his levitation and the aggressive choreography.

Why Top 3? ‘SHAOLIN’ earns its spot as 2025’s most successful genre-bending visual. The market is currently oversaturated with “soft-life” gloss. But Seyi Vibez and TG Omori leaned into the shadows, transforming street struggle into something mythic through a stark, cinematic lens.

It didn’t need exotic splashes of colour to dominate the screen, proving that discipline, mood, and aesthetic precision can be more powerful than any palette. By trading expensive props for white paint and high-velocity choreography, Omori and Seyi Vibez created a visual identity that was impossible to ignore.

1. Flavour ft. Baaba Maal – “AFROCULTURE”

Director: TG Omori

Release Date: 29 October, 2025

Views: 8,006,347

The undisputed crown jewel of 2025 is the lavish project created with a blank cheque budget. Released in late October, 'AFROCULTURE' is the visual equivalent of a continental coronation. TG Omori revealed he was granted an unprecedented open budget, and the result is nothing short of a pan-African masterpiece that justifies every penny.

The narrative is a deliberate tapestry, weaving the Sahel and the Rainforest, connecting Flavour’s Igbo roots with the legendary Baaba Maal’s Senegalese tradition. The visuals are staggering in scale: regal silhouettes against endless desert horizons, intricate traditional attire that feels simultaneously ancient and futuristic, and colour grading so precise that each frame could hang in a gallery.