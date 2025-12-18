Pohsidon Makes a Powerful Statement With Dual Single Release: “NAGADA” & “BLOW MY MIND”

#FeaturedPost

Muyiwa Oluwatosin Joshua popularly known as Pohsidon officially returns to the spotlight with the release of two new singles, “NAGADA” and “BLOW MY MIND,” marking an exciting new chapter in his musical journey. Known for his versatility and emotive delivery, the artist once again proves his ability to blend sound, rhythm, and storytelling in a way that resonates deeply with listeners across different audiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“NAGADA” is a vibrant, high-energy record driven by infectious rhythms and bold confidence, showcasing Pohsidon’s flair for creating music that commands attention and movement. On the other hand, “BLOW MY MIND” offers a smoother, more expressive vibe—highlighting his emotional depth, melodic strength, and lyrical honesty. Together, the two songs present a balanced sonic experience that captures both the energetic and reflective sides of the artist.

With these releases, Pohsidon reinforces his position as a rising force in the music scene, demonstrating growth, consistency, and a clear artistic direction. “NAGADA” and “BLOW MY MIND” are now available on all major streaming platforms, inviting fans and new listeners alike to experience the evolution of an artist steadily carving his own lane.

Advertisement

Advertisement