The Biggest Social Media Moments That Dominated 2025

A roundup of 2025’s most unforgettable viral moments on social media that had everyone talking.

2025 didn’t exactly have the smoothest run. We had political drama, economic worries, headline-grabbing scandals; there was never a shortage of tension in the news. But some (I’d argue most) of those moments kept us glued to our screens, entertaining us for days as timelines flooded with reactions, memes, and debates.

Celebrity drama, viral memes, record-breaking feats, these are the social media moments that dominated the year in no particular order

1. The Craze Behind Labubu Dolls

In mid-2025, Labubu dolls by artist Kasing Lung exploded online. These weird monster characters became a TikTok and Instagram sensation and some sort of expensive status symbol. Celebrities shared their collections, people styled them as accessories or home decor, and some of the dolls also earned spiritual accusations (lol).

2. Tuface and Annie Macaulay Saga

L-R: Natasha Osawaru Irobosa and Nigerian music icon Tuface Idibia. [Instagram/Getty Images]

Early in the year, Innocent Idibia announced his separation from Annie Macaulay after 13 years of marriage. The internet got flooded with speculation, confirmations, and hints of new relationships . His eventual marriage to Natasha Osawaru kept the conversation going. Annie’s personal life became prime social media fodder.

3. Achalugo Goes Viral

The release of Love in Every Word on YouTube introduced “Achalugo,” and the internet ran with it. By April, Boy Spice had a song, followed by Ugoccie in September. Couples, singles, and content creators adopted the term, using it for skits, remixes, and endless jokes.

4. Hilda Baci’s Record-Breaking Jollof Rice

Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record for cooking the largest batch of jollof rice became a national event . Cooking 4000 kilograms of jollof at Eko Hotels & Suites brought Nigerians pride and internet excitement. Brands, fans, and content creators eagerly followed her journey and the drama of whether she would succeed.

5. Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko | Credit: Instagram

Celebrity gossip hit another level when Regina Daniels made public allegations against Ned Nwoko. The back-and-forth included counterclaims, old statements resurfacing, and endless memes. Nigerians debated the situation for weeks, dissecting past interviews and tweets.6.

6. Super Falcons’ Historic Comeback

Super Falcons (Twitter/Super Falcons)

The Nigerian women’s football team trailed 2–0 against Morocco in the 2025 WAFCON final but staged a stunning comeback to win 3–2, claiming their 10th title. Social media, of course, exploded with celebration, and clips and highlights were shared. The president’s promise to the winners was a whole new debate.

7. BBNaija Glory: Imisi’s Victory

Tears of Joy as Bbnaija S10 Winner Imisi Receives ₦80M Cheque & Brand New Car

Reality TV never fails to trend, and BBNaija Season 10 was no exception. Imisioluwa “Imisi” Ayanwale’s win pleased fans who enjoyed her strategy and authenticity. They flooded timelines with reactions and heartfelt messages. Read Also: Netflix Announces Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Game

8. Mama G’s Gif Takeover

Move over pawpaw, Mama G is 2025’s reaction queen. Her facial gifs flew across social media, edited and shared endlessly to capture different hairstyles and facial expressions.. The internet collectively agreed that Mama G was the face of reactions this year.

9. JP and Davido Weddings: The Spectacle of Style

Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux.

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s wedding became a viral affair, with fans dissecting asoebi coordination, outfits, and celebrity appearances. Similarly, Davido and Chioma’s Miami wedding trended for weeks, with Chioma’s hairstyle inspiring countless recreations online. Weddings were really something else in 2025.

#Chivido2025: Adekunle Gold, D'banj perform at Davido & Chioma's lavish Miami wedding

10. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan vs Godswill Akpabio At The Senate

Natasha files fresh petition, drags Akpabio, Sandra Duru to IGP, AGF

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio sparked viral debates on gender justice and political accountability. Nigerians engaged fiercely online, dissecting claims and counterclaims. But even beyond social media, stories about it shared on the radio had people debating and arguing what Natasha did right and what she did wrong.

10. Nicki & Cardi’s Global Feud

Nicki Minaj and Cardi b have been beefing since 2018

Even international drama found its way into Nigerian timelines. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s feud trended , with fans taking sides and creating hilarious memes. In the midst of all of that, Nicki still had time to drag Jay-Z as usual.

11. Christian Killings and The US Interference

US President Donald Trump

The myriad of killings in the country brought something different when the US decided it would interfere to save the good Christians of Nigeria. It spurred political discussion and memes alike, with people debating the real intent behind POTUS's interest in the matter.

12. Ochanya Case Revival

Ochanya-story

The tragic Ochanya case resurfaced after a tweet highlighting ongoing neglect by prosecutors. Nigerians revisited the story of her suffering and family loyalty, sparking widespread discussion about justice and accountability. While the conversation has eventually cooled, the viral revival forced reflection across the board.

13. Tax Law Changes

Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms