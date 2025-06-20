7 Reasons Why Nigerians Hate Ofada Rice

Nigerians have a complicated relationship with Ofada rice. Some people swear it’s the best Nigerian rice ever made. Others wouldn’t even touch it with a ten-foot spoon. If you grew up with it, avoid it at parties, or only eat it when designer stew is involved, there’s no denying that Ofada rice is one of Nigeria's most talked-about local foods . So why do some Nigerians dislike it so much? If you've ever asked "Why do Nigerians hate Ofada rice?" or you're simply looking for a good laugh (and maybe validation), this one’s for you.

1. Ofada Rice Smells

That's right. One of the biggest reasons Nigerians complain about Ofada rice is the smell. Unpolished and fermented, Ofada rice has a distinct, sour, almost funky scent that hits you even before it hits the pot. Some people say it reminds them of manure. Others say it smells like something that shouldn’t be near their plate, let alone in their mouth. No matter how often you rinse it, the smell doesn’t entirely disappear. Is it the fermentation? Is it the husk? Only Ofada rice and its ancestors know.

2. Ofada Rice Comes With Bonus Stones

You haven’t truly eaten Ofada rice if you haven’t chewed a stone by mistake. One of the top complaints about Nigerian local rice is the never-ending battle with unwanted crunch. You think you’re about to enjoy a nice mouthful, and boom! You’re at the dentist's next week. Some stones hide like they paid rent, even after multiple washes and hand-picking. It’s like eating rice with a side of trauma.

3. Ofada Rice Only Really Slaps With Ofada Sauce (And Not Everyone Likes That)

Ofada rice alone isn’t winning any awards. What makes it magical is the spicy, oily, flavorful sauce, also known as Ayamase or local stew with different ‘orisirisi’. But even that’s not for everyone. Some find Ofada sauce too oily and spicy. Between the pepper overload, ‘pomo’ galore, and that signature layer of oil floating on top, not everyone’s tummy agrees. And if the Ofada sauce isn’t perfect, forget it; the whole meal flops.

4. Ofada Rice Is More Expensive Than Regular Rice

This is the part that shocks a lot of people. Despite looking rustic, unrefined, and needing serious prep, Ofada rice is often more expensive than basmati or long-grain parboiled rice in Nigeria. You’re paying a premium price for a product that still involves manual labour, aroma challenges, and dental hazards. And for many Nigerians, that math isn’t ‘mathing’.

5. Ofada Rice is Not “Instagrammable”

In a world where food content dominates TikTok and Instagram, Ofada rice doesn’t always give “aesthetics.” Jollof rice? Photogenic. Fried rice? Beautiful. Ofada rice? Well… unless you have a food stylist, ring light, and it usually looks like struggle food. Even when it tastes great, its brown, clumpy texture and oily stew make it hard to glam up for the gram.

6. Some Just Genuinely Don’t Like the Taste— And That’s Okay

Not every Ofada rice hater has a dramatic reason. Some Nigerians don’t enjoy the taste, and that’s valid. Maybe the grainy texture, the fermented aroma, or the smoky aftertaste put them off. Food is personal, and not everyone’s taste buds are wired the same. Just like some people can’t stand nkwobi or hate egusi with okra, Ofada rice doesn’t have to be for everyone. And that’s perfectly fine. It’s okay to say “this just isn’t for me” — no long story needed

7. The Stress of Making Ofada Rice Is Just Too Much

Some Nigerians don’t hate Ofada rice; they think it’s not worth the stress. Between washing it 100 times, picking out tiny stones like you’re mining for gold, and handling the noisy, smoky stew that smells like trouble, it’s honestly a lot. Even fans of Ofada rice will tell you that preparing it is a full-body workout. The stress alone can make you reconsider your life choices. That’s why many people skip it altogether. They’re not anti-Ofada, they’re just anti-stress.

Still Love Ofada Rice? Here’s How to Enjoy It Without the Stress

If you’ve made it this far and still believe in the power of Ofada rice, welcome. You’re not alone. I love it too. If you know the right techniques, cooking Ofada rice doesn’t have to be stressful. This step-by-step guide shows you how to make Nigerian Ofada rice and sauce from start to finish for beginners.

It’s beginner-friendly and perfect for anyone trying to learn how to make authentic Nigerian Ofada rice at home. Sometimes, the best way to enjoy Ofada rice is to let someone else do the hard work. You can order on Chowdeck at ₦ 2,300 per portion.

Health Benefits Of Ofada Rice

Do you know that ofada rice is healthy? Surprisingly, the same local rice that Nigerians avoid has a few health benefits that polished rice doesn’t. Here are 4 Ofada rice health benefits that might change your mind: High in fibre – Helps with digestion and keeps you full longer. Retains nutrients – Because it’s unpolished, it holds onto more vitamins and minerals. Good for the heart – Contains ferulic acid, an antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation. Great for gluten-free diets – 100% natural and free from gluten. So while it may be pricey, chewy, and smelly, your body might thank you for eating it.

Team Love Ofada Rice or Team Leave It?