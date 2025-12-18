Coursera to Merge with Udemy in $2.5 Billion Deal to Expand Online Learning

Coursera and Udemy are merging in a $2.5 billion all-stock deal to create a global online learning platform, expanding access to AI, data science, and tech courses for millions of learners worldwide.

Coursera has announced that it will merge with Udemy, creating a combined online learning platform valued at approximately $2.5 billion. The merger, structured as an all-stock transaction, brings together two of the world’s largest online learning platforms , aiming to provide millions of learners worldwide with expanded access to courses and professional skills training.

The announcement was made through Coursera’s official investor relations portal, with both companies confirming that the merger is expected to close in the second half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and shareholder consent. Under the terms of the deal, Udemy shareholders will receive Coursera shares, making them part of the combined entity.

This merger unites Coursera’s network of university and industry partners with Udemy’s vast marketplace of individual courses, offering learners a wider range of learning opportunities. The collaboration is intended to strengthen online education offerings, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence , data science, programming, and other in-demand technical skills .

Details of the Deal

The combined company, once operational, will represent a significant force in the online education market. Coursera’s content traditionally focuses on structured courses from universities and corporations, often culminating in certifications or professional credentials. Udemy, on the other hand, has built a global marketplace for courses created by individual instructors, covering a diverse range of subjects from software development to creative skills.

By merging these approaches, the new platform will offer learners an unparalleled selection of courses, spanning both formal, credentialed learning and flexible, practical skill development. The merger is also intended to accelerate the companies’ efforts in reskilling and upskilling the global workforce, particularly in areas that are rapidly evolving in the AI era.

According to Coursera, the deal is structured as an all-stock transaction, with the valuation of $2.5 billion reflecting the current market positions of both companies. Financial details beyond the stock arrangement have not been disclosed.

Timeline and Approvals

The merger is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026, following approval by both company shareholders and regulatory authorities. Coursera and Udemy emphasised that while the announcement sets the framework for the transaction, full operational integration will take place gradually to ensure a seamless experience for existing users on both platforms.

Both companies will continue to operate independently until the deal closes, maintaining their respective platforms and course offerings. Learners currently enrolled in courses on either platform should not experience any immediate changes in service or access.

Implications for Learners and Professionals

For learners, the merger promises broader access to high-quality courses across a wide spectrum of subjects. Coursera’s emphasis on formal learning pathways and professional certifications will be complemented by Udemy’s marketplace, which offers a vast catalogue of practical courses that can be undertaken at one’s own pace.

The combined platform is expected to offer extensive resources for individuals seeking to develop skills in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, programming, cloud computing, and other technical disciplines. With the growing importance of digital skills in the modern workforce, this merger positions the new company to meet the evolving demands of professionals worldwide.

Both Coursera and Udemy have highlighted the importance of lifelong learning, particularly as companies across industries seek employees with up-to-date technical expertise. The merger aims to make it easier for learners to access a full spectrum of courses, from foundational introductions to advanced, specialised training, all within a single platform.

Official Statements

In the announcement, Coursera CEO Rick Levin said:

"This merger with Udemy represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide accessible, high-quality learning opportunities to people everywhere. By combining Coursera’s structured courses with Udemy’s extensive marketplace, we will offer learners unparalleled choice and flexibility in developing the skills needed for the AI era."

Udemy CEO Eren Bali added:

"We are excited to join forces with Coursera to create a global platform that empowers learners to acquire valuable skills and advance their careers. Together, we can reach millions more learners and provide the tools they need to succeed in today’s rapidly changing job market."

A Global Learning Platform

Once completed, the merger will create one of the largest global online learning platforms. By combining their resources, Coursera and Udemy aim to reach learners in more countries, expanding the availability of high-quality courses and certifications.

The companies have highlighted that their combined platform will cater to a wide range of learners. This approach allows users to pursue both formal qualifications and skill development tailored to the needs of the modern workforce.

The merger also reflects the growing demand for flexible, online education solutions as individuals increasingly seek opportunities to reskill or upskill without leaving their current employment or geographic location. With the integration of Coursera’s partnerships with universities and corporations and Udemy’s expansive catalogue, the new platform will offer a comprehensive learning ecosystem.

Focus on AI and Emerging Skills

One of the driving factors behind the merger is the need to address the growing skills gap in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. Both companies have invested heavily in courses related to AI, data science, cloud computing, and other fields critical to the modern economy.

By combining these efforts, the new entity expects to accelerate the delivery of AI and tech-focused learning content, providing learners with up-to-date courses that reflect current industry standards and practices. This will benefit both individual learners and organisations looking to train employees in rapidly evolving areas of expertise.

Next Steps

Coursera and Udemy have confirmed that more information about the integration of the platforms will be shared in 2026, ahead of the expected merger closure. For now, users of both platforms can continue to access their courses as usual.

The companies have committed to ensuring a smooth transition for learners, instructors, and corporate partners. Both Coursera and Udemy have a strong reputation for maintaining user engagement and course quality, and they have indicated that this commitment will continue following the merger.

The merger of Coursera and Udemy marks a significant development in the online learning industry. By creating a combined platform valued at $2.5 billion, the two companies are poised to offer expanded opportunities for learners worldwide, particularly in technology, AI, and other in-demand skills.