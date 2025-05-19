Lattafa Khamrah vs Khamrah Qahwa: Which One Should You Buy?

Since 2023, we’ve witnessed the steady rise of Arabian perfume houses dominating the global fragrance industry; honestly, it makes perfect sense. They’re affordable, accessible, beautifully crafted, and most importantly, they all smell so good. Leading the pack is none other than Lattafa Perfumes. With over 140 perfumes and counting, Lattafa’s perfumes follow the trend upon release, but they somehow remain timeless and gather their own fanbase. Check out our list of the best lattafa perfumes for men and women .

One scent that has truly put them on the map is Khamrah. Released in 2022, Kilian instantly labelled this viral fragrance a dupe for Angel’s Share, thanks to its whiskey glass bottle and gourmand profile. But while the bottles look alike, Khamrah carved its own lane with a rich date and spice aroma that’s far more honeyed than boozy, like Angel’s Share.

Then came Khamrah Qahwa in 2023, an extension of the original that promised something deeper, darker, and bolder. As someone who has tried both, here’s everything you need to know before picking your signature scent.

Khamrah by Lattafa

Category: Oriental Spicy In fragrance terminology, oriental refers to warm, ambery scents often built around resin, spice, and sweet notes like vanilla or myrrh. Spicy, meanwhile, includes ingredients like cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom, which are the kind of notes that tingle the nose and add depth. Khamrah falls under the oriental spicy fragrance category. It is a sensual, dessert-like perfume that is quite heavy on dates, sweets, and spice. It smells luxurious, and I have a little backstory about it. I first smelled it on my friend when I met up with her at a hotel lobby, and I honestly thought the fragrance I was perceiving was the hotel’s signature diffuser or something. Little did I know that she was the one who smelt like luxury because of Khamrah.

It opens with a bright hit of cinnamon and nutmeg that is sharp, warm, almost festive before it transforms into a gooey mix of dates and honey. The date note is really strong and you can almost feel the sticky skin, soft flesh, and dense texture of the fruit. As the scent develops, it becomes more complex and layered. The spices calm down, the sweetness becomes more honey-tea than syrupy, and soft florals like tuberose and magnolia peek through. In the drydown, it turns powdery and warm, thanks to vanilla, tonka bean, hazelnut and cocoa.

There are moments when it smells like a special spiced tea. It’s sweet enough to keep you and everyone around you leaning in to get more sniffs.

Performance:

Longevity: 8–10 hours

Sillage: Moderate to strong. You’ll be getting compliments all day with this perfume.

Best For: Cold nights, special occasions, cosy dinners, or date nights.

Rating: ★★★★★ (10/10)

Price: $24.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Customer review: “This smells like luxury in dessert form — but make it wearable. Imagine eating date cake in a high-end Middle Eastern café, surrounded by golden spice jars.”

Khamrah Qahwa by Lattafa

Category: Gourmand Spicy Khamrah Qahwa is named after Qahwa, a traditional Arabic coffee brewed with cardamom, cinnamon, saffron, and ginger. So naturally, I expected this to be all about strong coffee. But surprisingly, coffee isn’t the main act here. It’s just somewhere in the background. When first sprayed, Qahwa bursts open with spices like cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and saffron. It smells exactly like a gingerbread cookie: spiced, aromatic, but not overly sweet. Then, it quickly morphs into something warmer, thanks to the creamy dose of vanilla extract and a nutty praline note that dominates the entire wear.

If Khamrah is a date cake, Qahwa is a chocolate-coated praline bar with hints of candied fruits. It also has a very subtle booziness that smells like vanilla liqueur rather than cognac. The cardamom note is also another star in Khamrah Qahwa. Even when the coffee note disappears, you can still smell the cardamom, giving the perfume its signature sophistication. I believe that perfume is genderless and can be worn by anyone, but this one is a bit more feminine than Khamrah, with a softer, creamier sweetness.

Performance:

Longevity: 10+ hours

Sillage: Moderate (within a 6ft bubble).

Best For: Evenings out, cooler months, special events.

Rating: ★★★★☆ (9/10)

Price: $24.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Customer review: “ Spectacular. I don't often like really sweet fragrances but this is very smooth. Smells like an apple pie with a nice vanilla custard.”

Khamrah vs Khamrah Qahwa: Which Should You Choose?