Smell Like A Boss With These 9 Lattafa Perfumes for Men Under ₦50,000 

Trying to find the perfect men’s fragrance is no easy task. It’s a process that separates the scent-conscious from those still clinging to their teenage can of Axe body spray (sorry, not sorry). But if you’re reading this article, you’re likely on the hunt for something a bit more refined, something that doesn’t just smell good but leaves a long-lasting impression and can be your signature scent.

Lucky for you, Lattafa, the Dubai-based perfume house, is making luxury-level scents that are easily accessible without the hefty price tags of designer brands.

Known for their rich, long-lasting fragrances that often give high-end niche perfumes a run for their money, Lattafa creates a variety of bold, sophisticated scents that won’t have you second-guessing the price. So if you want a fragrance that is fresh and breezy for daytime wear, a smoky number for date night, or a vanilla-gourmand scent that’ll make people lean in just a little closer, there’s a perfume for you on this list, all without crossing the ₦50,000 mark.

1. Khamrah

Best for: Cold weather and date nights. Have you ever walked past a bakery and thought, "Wow, I wish I could bottle that scent?" Well, Lattafa already did it with Khamrah. This warm, spicy, ultra-gourmand perfume smells like freshly baked apple pie drizzled with vanilla and cinnamon.

You might be wondering why a gourmand perfume is on this list, but may I also ask why not? I find that most men tend to use scents like leather and oud that are “macho,” to assert their masculinity. But research also shows that the world’s favourite scent is vanilla. And of course you don’t have to wear your perfume for someone else, but trying something new wouldn’t hurt.

With cinnamon, nutmeg, praline, and tonka bean, Khamrah is unapologetically sweet and creamy. Although it is said to be a dupe of Killian’s Angel Share which has a boozy scent, Khamrah has its own personality.

It’s not a sickly sweet gourmand that smells like cupcakes with sprinkles, but rather subtly sweet, warm, and inviting. Its undeniable depth lingers all day long. If you like to smell delicious, cozy, and downright edible, Khamrah is the perfume for you. Trust me, you’ll also get tons of compliments with this perfume! Price: $22. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon . Key Notes: Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Praline, Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Amberwood.

2. Qaed Al Fursan

Best for: Daytime wear, warm weather If pineapple had an alter ego, it would be Qaed Al Fursan. This fragrance kicks off with an explosion of sweet, syrupy, burnt sugar-laced pineapple, soon settling into a fresher, woodier base. Think of it as a smoother, fruitier alternative to the legendary Creed Aventus.

With wild berries, bergamot, jasmine, and oakmoss in the mix, this scent has a mouth-watering yet sophisticated vibe. It’s a perfume that will get you compliments everywhere you go, from a business meeting to a casual brunch.

And the best part? Longevity is solid at 6+ hours on skin and over eight hours on clothes. If you love a sweet yet smoky pineapple fragrance that works across multiple seasons, this one should catch your eye. Price: ₦25,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store . Key Notes: Pineapple, Wild Berries, Birch Tar, Musk, Oakmoss, Vanilla.

3. Khamrah Qahwa

Best for: Colder months, evening wear, coffee lovers Meet Khamrah Qahwa, the slightly spicier and more refined sibling of the original Khamrah. This scent takes the gourmand DNA of Khamrah and adds a hint of coffee, making it more sophisticated.

If Khamrah is a warm cinnamon roll, Khamrah Qahwa is its sophisticated older brother sipping a spiced latte on a crisp evening. Another compliment getter, Khamrah Qahwa smells like the OG but spicier, which comes from the ginger, with hints of coffee and light traces of cinnamon. It has over 10 hours of longevity with a projection that leaves an inviting scent trail behind you. Price: $24.20. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Key Notes: Cardamom, Ginger, Arabica Coffee, White Blossoms, Vanilla, Musk, Tonka Bean.

4. Asad Bourbon

Best for: Night-outs, parties One word: decadent. If you’ve ever wanted to smell like a mug of hot chocolate spiked with bourbon, Asad Bourbon is the fragrance for you. It opens with a fruity sweetness, thanks to Mirabelle plum, but soon settles into a rich, deep mix of cacao, nutmeg, and bourbon vanilla.

Finally, it dries down into a warm, intoxicating scent that’s perfect for winter, date nights, or any occasion where you want to show off your smooth, masculine charm. And with longevity that stretches beyond eight hours, you won’t need to worry about reapplying. Price: $34.87. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Key Notes: Lavender, Plum, Pink Pepper, Cacao, Nutmeg, Bourbon Vanilla, Amber.

5. Ameer Al Oudh Intense

Best for: Evening wear, oud beginners Ameer Al Oudh Intense Oud is a smooth, wearable introduction for those who want to try oud without diving in. It opens with an almost boozy blast that is sweet, spiced, and intense. But as it dries down, it settles into a musky, woody scent that’s smooth and slightly sweet without being overwhelming. It is best worn at night, during cooler weather, or when you want to channel your inner mysterious gentleman.

Overspray this, and you’ll fill a room with its strong scent trail. Spray lightly, and you’ve got the ultimate “sophisticated and mysterious” fragrance. Price: ₦31,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com . Key Notes: Oud, Woodsy Notes, Sugar, Vanilla, Sandalwood, Herbal Notes.

6. Bade’e Al Oud Oud for Glory

Best for: Formal events, special occasions If you love Initio’s Oud for Greatness but don’t love the price tag, say hello to its more affordable twin, Bade’e Al Oud Oud for Glory. This deep, dark, and sophisticated fragrance features notes of oud, saffron, and lavender. The oud isn’t overwhelming or medicinal; it’s rather refined and balanced. It’s the kind of scent that commands respect, the equivalent of wearing an all-black tailored suit.

Performance is beast mode, lasting 9+ hours with strong projection. Wear this on special occasions or when you want to smell like an absolute boss. Price: ₦40,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store . Key Notes: Saffron, Nutmeg, Lavender, Oud, Patchouli, Musk.

7. Ramz Lattafa Silver

Best for: Clubbing, casual outings Discontinued but still available online, Ramz Lattafa Silver is a sweet, bubblegum-like, fruity scent with a masculine edge. With pear, vanilla, and mint, it shares the same DNA with Jean Paul Gaultier’s Ultra Male, which is a favourite of many men.

While it’s on the youthful side, it’s still incredibly well-done and smells far more expensive than it actually is. Just ignore the bottle design because it’s, uh, not the best. But for the price and performance, you really can’t complain. Price: $24.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Key Notes: Pear, Lavender, Mint, Vanilla, Amber, Patchouli.

8. Al Nashama Caprice

Best for: Everyday wear, office, gym Imagine stepping out of the shower, putting on a neatly ironed white shirt, and feeling clean, confident, and put together. That’s what Al Nashama Caprice smells like. It mixes fresh citrus, aromatic lavender, and spicy cardamom. This is an easy-to-wear fragrance that works for any occasion. It’s fresh yet slightly sweet, and it’s a fantastic everyday scent for guys who want to smell attractive.

This is an affordable yet high-quality alternative if you enjoy scents like Dior Sauvage or Bleu de Chanel. It’s a safe, no-brainer fragrance that you can wear to work, the gym, or casual outings. Price: ₦37,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store . Key Notes: Cardamom, Ginger, Lavender, Cedarwood, Vetiver.

9. Fakhar Black

Best for: Any occasion, all-year-round versatility If Fakhar Black was a person, he’d be the effortlessly cool guy who always smells fresh and put together. This one is an inoffensive, versatile, easy-to-wear fragrance with apple, bergamot, and lavender, which gives it a fresh, slightly fruity vibe.

It’s a budget-friendly alternative to YSL Y EDP, but even smoother and less synthetic. If you need a grab-and-go fragrance that you’ll keep reaching for, this is it. Price: $19.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon . Key Notes: Apple, Bergamot, Lavender, Sage, Tonka Bean, Amberwood.

Lattafa has mastered the art of creating luxurious-smelling perfumes that not only rival designer brands, but have personalities of their own and have gathered a strong fan base. So, which Lattafa fragrance speaks to you?